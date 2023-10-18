UPDATE: 12-year-old cyclist struck and killed in Pitt Meadows

An online fundraiser for Chace Nicol has already surpassed $30,000

A child was struck and killed in Pitt Meadows while cycling to school on Wednesday morning.

Ridge Meadows RCMP Cpl. Julie Klaussner explained that the incident happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. when a 12-year-old boy was hit by a recycling truck at the corner of 116A Avenue and 196B Street.

“BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) and Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue Service (PMFRS) attended the scene and performed life-saving measures, however, the child was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Cpl. Klaussner.

READ ALSO: RCMP cracks down on bad driving habits in Maple Ridge

Frontline officers attended the scene along with members of the Ridge Meadows RCMP Serious Crimes Unit (SCU) and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS), with SCU now handling the investigation.

“The recycling truck remained at the scene and the driver is cooperating with police,” said Klaussner.

“Impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor at this time.”

READ ALSO: 6-in-10 British Columbians have seen distracted driving in last 4 weeks

Insp. Martin Guay offered condolences to the families of those involved.

“This is a tragic and devastating loss for our community,” said Guay.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage from the area is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

A GoFundMe has been established for the family of the boy, who is identified in the fundraiser as Chace Nicol.

Stephanie St. Arnaud started the GoFundMe on behalf of the Nicole family, whom she said is in need of support as a single-income family.

“I started the GoFundMe to help with the burden of the extra costs,” said St. Arnaud. “It was the least I could do to help my close friend.”

The online fundraiser surpassed $30,000 in only 16 hours thanks to more donations from more than 450 community members and businesses.

Donations can be made to the GoFundMe by visiting www.gofundme.com/f/chace-nicol.