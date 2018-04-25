UPDATE: Police still looking for missing man, Gregory Helmer

Helmer’s family looking to get in contact with him

Police are looking for missing person Gregory Helmer. He is described as a 72 year-old Caucasian man standing five feet, nine inches tall weighing 140 pounds.

Victoria Police are still asking for the public’s help in finding Gregory Helmer, who was reported missing on

April 18.

Gregory’s family is attempting to get in contact with him, and he is known to be in the Victoria or Duncan areas.

He is described as a 72 year-old Caucasian man standing five feet, nine inches tall and weighing 140 lbs.

Gregory is a subject of compassion to locate file. He is not in trouble and not wanted for an offence.

Police are asking anyone with information to cal 250 995-7654

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com