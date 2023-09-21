UPDATE: RCMP arrest suspect in Port Alberni hit and run

Man in his 80s arrested after picture of suspect vehicle released

UPDATE:

The RCMP released the following Friday morning:

“Very quickly after requesting the public’s help we received multiple reports of indicating a possible vehicle and where it was located. Officers quickly attended and confirmed the vehicle to be the same one shown in the photo that had been released.

“The registered owner, a man in his 80s, spoke with police and was subsequently arrested for failing to remain at the scene of an accident, and dangerous operation causing bodily harm. Officers obtained authorization by way of a search warrant and seized the vehicle which has been held for a forensic examination.

“We would like to thank the public for their vigilance and quick response to our request for assistance, stated Constable Richard Johns. Working together has allowed our investigation to come to a quick conclusion.”

The original story is below

***

Port Alberni are searching for a vehicle after a hit-and-run sent a pedestrian to the hospital.

Emergency crews responded to a pedestrian struck on Johnston Road near Adelaide Street just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21. The victim, a woman in her 60s, was airlifted to hospital and Johnston Road was closed between Helen Street and Elizabeth Street as the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) investigated the scene.

Cst. Richard Johns of the Port Alberni RCMP says officers are still looking for the vehicle that was involved in the collision. The suspect vehicle reportedly “fled the scene at a high rate of speed after striking the victim” and the driver didn’t stop to check on the victim.

“The actions of this driver are gravely concerning,” said Johns. “Thankfully the actions of bystanders have been vital to our investigation and the support of the victim.”

Officers were able to canvas the area and obtain CCTV footage of the suspect vehicle, which is described as a 2003-2006 Chevrolet three-quarter or one-ton pickup truck. The truck is white in colour with a four-door crew cab and a long box with wood stake sides.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle, or anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage, is asked to call the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.