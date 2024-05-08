UPDATE: RCMP confirm police response in Langford due to mental health call

Residents on Timber View were asked to stay in their homes

A large police presence in the 1100-block of Timber View in Langford on Tuesday, May 7 was due to a mental health call, West Shore RCMP have confirmed.

Officers and the Mobile Integrated Crisis Response Team, which includes a psychiatric nurse, were called to the scene in Bear Mountain around 5:15 p.m.

Because of individual was not cooperating, RCMP called for more officers as well as the Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiators. For the public’s safety, officers blocked off the area and asked local residents to stay inside their homes.

After several hours of negotiating, the individual was eventually secured safely under the Mental Health Act and taken to a local hospital.

The scene was cleaned around 9:30 p.m.

“Thank you to everybody for their patience as we dealt with a call for service tonight. Residents are safe in the surrounding area,” RCMP said on social media.

