(Photo by Ken Groat)

UPDATE: Tugwell Creek wildfire 70 per cent contained

The Tugwell Creek wildfire is now 70 per cent contained and is considered a smouldering ground fire, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The fire remains at 84 hectares in size, burning 18 kilometres northwest of Sooke near Tugwell Creek.

“We hope to be able to cut back on resources in coming days, should things continue going the way they are right now,” said Dorthe Jakobsen, a Coastal Fire Centre spokesperson. “But today looks like it’s going to be a good day, it’s a bit cooler and more cloudy, so we are optimistic.”

RELATED: Wildfire near Sooke has increased in size to 100 hectares overnight

Today there will be 74 firefighters on site, along with five helicopters, six water tenders, and other heavy equipment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but B.C. Wildfire Services suspect it was human-caused.

Jakobsen wants to remind everyone to be mindful out in the forests, as they are drying up quickly in the summer weather.

The fire danger in the Tugwell Creek area remains at high today. Right now in the Sooke Region there is a Category 2 fire ban on, which allows people to burn fires no larger than two metres high and three metres wide.

To report a Wildfire, please call 1-800-663-5555.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

(Photo by Ken Groat)

Previous story
Smoke reported from Chatham Island off Oak Bay
Next story
International students claim B.C. flight school ripped them off

Just Posted

UPDATE: Tugwell Creek wildfire 70 per cent contained

The Tugwell Creek wildfire is now 70 per cent contained and is… Continue reading

Police find two huskies in a car that was 38 degrees

VicPD are urgently reminding people not to leave their dogs in the car

Smoke reported from Chatham Island off Oak Bay

Coastal Fire Service to send helicopter and crew to investigate

Saanich Police investigate possible abduction attempt

Teenage girl approached by man while at Royal Oak bus exchange

Victoria watch group challenges top cop pay in Oak Bay

Mayor stands by annual salary of police chief

Charges laid in Humboldt Broncos bus crash: RCMP

Further details on arrest in April 6 crash in rural Saskatchewan to come

‘Missing’ B.C. man posts on Instagram saying he and son are safe in Italy

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik were reported missing in Port Alberni this week

Applications open for B.C. child care construction fund

Non-profits, school districts eligible for full cost of new spaces

International students claim B.C. flight school ripped them off

But owners say student who filed civil suit was too dangerous to fly

BC Hydro launches second phase of vehicle charging stations across southern B.C.

Stations are located in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island, East Kootenay and Okanagan

Demand for EI sickness benefits on the rise; NDP cites need for update

Demand for sickness benefits under federal employment insurance program has reached a 10-year high

Small-town B.C. cafe boasts one of Canada’s top chefs

Chef Victor Bongo is cooking up a storm at Village Grounds Cafe & Bistro in Naramata.

Google Doodle celebrates birthday of civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond

Viola Desmond was dragged out of a ‘whites-only’ section of a theatre by police, thrown in jail

Community mourns after young B.C. man dies in explosive house fire

West Kelowna residents share their grief after the death on David Hunt

Most Read