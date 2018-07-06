UPDATE: Tugwell Creek wildfire 70 per cent contained

The Tugwell Creek wildfire is now 70 per cent contained and is considered a smouldering ground fire, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The fire remains at 84 hectares in size, burning 18 kilometres northwest of Sooke near Tugwell Creek.

“We hope to be able to cut back on resources in coming days, should things continue going the way they are right now,” said Dorthe Jakobsen, a Coastal Fire Centre spokesperson. “But today looks like it’s going to be a good day, it’s a bit cooler and more cloudy, so we are optimistic.”

Today there will be 74 firefighters on site, along with five helicopters, six water tenders, and other heavy equipment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but B.C. Wildfire Services suspect it was human-caused.

Jakobsen wants to remind everyone to be mindful out in the forests, as they are drying up quickly in the summer weather.

The fire danger in the Tugwell Creek area remains at high today. Right now in the Sooke Region there is a Category 2 fire ban on, which allows people to burn fires no larger than two metres high and three metres wide.

To report a Wildfire, please call 1-800-663-5555.



