The fatal accident took place on Highway 19A between Courtenay and Campbell River.

UPDATED: Fatal accident on Old Island Highway

Elderly man killed in collision

A fatal accident closed traffic on the Old Island Highway (Highway 19A), between Courtenay and Campbell River, on Sunday afternoon.

An investigation is ongoing, but police think a U-turn might have been to blame.

A 79-year-old man was driving northbound in a Mazda 3 when he appears to have attempted the turn, said Sergeant Craig Blanchard, unit commander for the North Vancouver Island Traffic Services.

Following behind him in the northbound lane was a Dodge Ram pickup being driven by a 51-year-old man.

That truck appears to have struck the car sidelong, said Blanchard.

“He ended up getting T-boned by the Dodge,” said Blanchard, who added that a reconstruction analyst is preparing a report.

The vehicles careened into a ditch and one struck a hydro pole, bringing down the wires.

The elderly driver of the pickup died in the accident, while the other man was transported to the Campbell River Hospital.

Blanchard said no charges have been laid and the survivor is cooperating with police. Drugs and alcohol don’t appear to have been a factor, he added.

The accident, which took place just north of the Black Creek Community Church, closed the highway in both directions along a four kilometre stretch from Endall Road to Hamm Road.

Drive BC reported on Twitter that the highway was clear shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday.

 

Drive BC posted this photo on Twitter showing the scene of a fatal collision that occurred on Sunday June 3 on Highway 19A.

Previous story
VIDEO: Neighbour praises fire departments for saving Oak Bay homes and park
Next story
Trudeau rejects immediate retaliation on U.S. tariffs

Just Posted

Pipeline protesters plan 3 rallies for today in Greater Victoria

The first two begin at 11 a.m. in downtown and Sidney, with another scheduled for 3:30 p.m. in Langford

Emergency crews respond to reports of a man pinned in Langford

Ambulance, West Shore RCMP on scene at Alpine Disposal and Recycling

VIDEO: Neighbour praises fire departments for saving Oak Bay homes and park

Oak Bay firefighter treated and released for smoke inhalation

Seeing double: local artist focuses on twins for charity project

Hudson Wren Portraits securing donations, diverting partial book proceeds to Jeneece Place

McDonald’s holds hiring ‘blitz’ in Saanich

McDonald’s Canada’s annual West Hiring Day looks to hire 1,000 employees in four provinces

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Former B.C. woman seeks support for victims of volcano in Guatemala

Judy Bergen lives not far from where volcano erupted on Sunday

Bus crash in Ontario sends 24 to hospital

A truck driver who passed the scene said he could see passengers standing outside the bus holding bloody noses

Prime Minister coming to B.C. Tuesday to meet with pro-pipeline Sto:lo chief

Trudeau to participate in Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee meeting in Chilliwack

Medimap draws award from B.C. doctors

Excellence in Health Promotion Award from Doctors of BC goes to Medimap

Guatemala volcano death toll up to 33

Searing flows of ash mixed with water and debris down its flanks, blocking roads and burning homes

Bend and snap, Legally Blonde is back

It’s confirmed Reese Whitherspoon will star in Legally Blond 3

Trudeau rejects immediate retaliation on U.S. tariffs

Trudeau says he wants to respect the government’s 30-day consultation period

Market capitalism a main driver of income inequality, reader writes

Columnist Tom Fletcher logic seems backwards on anti-poverty actions

Most Read