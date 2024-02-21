Vancouver driver fined $1,500 for speeding in bus lane

Traffic shortcut cost resident a charge under the Motor Vehicle Act and 3 points on their licence

A B.C. driver has been ordered to pay $1,500 for their attempted traffic shortcut.

The Vancouver resident was caught speeding in a North Vancouver bus lane last October and pleaded guilty to careless driving in provincial court on Feb. 14.

Dash camera footage from an RCMP officer’s motorcycle shows the driver whizzing through a traffic light in the 1300-block of Main Street in an Ford F-150 on Oct. 6. RCMP say the driver was not only going over the speed limit, but that they were in a bus-only lane, as well.

North Vancouver RCMP’s Const. Mansoor Sahak said they had been keeping a close eye on the intersection last fall after receiving numerous reports of drivers using the bus lane to cut through traffic congestion.

The Oct. 6 driver was pulled over that day, but didn’t face their charge in court until last week. Beyond the $1,500 fine, they also had three points added to their licence.

According to ICBC, if a driver accumulates more than three points in a year, they will have to pay an insurance premium. This can range from $214 for four points to $29,376 for 50 or more points.

North Vancouver RCMP said they hope their enforcement helps to educate drivers and reduce traffic fatalities.

