Vancouver Island breaks record for COVID-19 cases

Island Health reported 102 new cases, 700 active cases on Sept. 17

A nurse prepares a vaccine dose at an immunization clinic for long-term care workers in Nanaimo. (Island Health photo)

Today’s provincial COVID-19 update marked a brutal new record for Vancouver Island.

Island Health recorded 102 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, Sept. 17. This marks the highest single-day report across Vancouver Island.

The previous single-day record was 90 cases, reported earlier this month on both Sept. 8 and 10.

Island Health now has 700 active cases.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours on Vancouver Island can be found online. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

