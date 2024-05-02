Vancouver Island First Nation buys old parking lot for major housing development

Tseshaht First Nation purchases old APD sawmil lot from Western Forest Products

Representatives from Tseshaht First Nation, Western Forest Products, the City of Port Alberni and the Province of B.C. celebrate a land sale agreement in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Tseshaht First Nation has purchased a parcel of land in Port Alberni to be used for off-reserve housing.

The nation and Western Forest Products announced on Thursday, May 2 that they have completed the sale of a parcel of private land formerly used as a parking lot by Western’s Alberni Pacific Division (APD) sawmill. The sawmill has been curtailed since 2022, although Western Forest Products says it “continues to explore options” for the property.

The parking lot is located between Second and Third Avenues, at the bottom of Neill Street and Ship Creek Road.

Tseshaht First Nation says the 7.9-acre property will be used to build housing within the city both for its members and the broader community. This land purchase is the nation’s first after the Province of B.C. announced a $5 million contribution agreement with Tseshaht back in July 2023.

“Governments, First Nations and the private sector working together to take action on reconciliation, returning land back to First Nations and addressing the housing crisis, is the exact collaboration we all need,” said Wahmeesh (Ken Watts), the elected Chief Councillor for Tseshaht First Nation.

“A huge Kleco, Kleco (thank you) to the province of B.C. and Western Forest Products for stepping up to the plate and working alongside our nation as we move towards developing housing in our territories, now off-reserve, not only for our members but to support housing for all.”

Next, said Watts, Tseshaht First Nation will be creating a Tseshaht Housing Society and acquiring other lands.

“We are pleased to have identified an opportunity that fulfills an important objective for the Tseshaht First Nation to address housing supply and supports the community’s growth and development,” said Steven Hofer, President and CEO of Western Forest Products. “We look forward to seeing this property transition into a thriving, vibrant residential development in support of reconciliation, while providing lasting positive impacts in Port Alberni more broadly.”

Representatives from the City of Port Alberni were also on hand for the announcement. Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions said the agreement is a “transformative” one as governments of all levels struggle to find solutions to the housing crisis.

“It recognizes the evolution in our relationship with First Nations as rights-holders and partners while also providing much-needed land to build housing for Tseshaht members and the broader community, breathing life into a vacant, waterfront parcel of land that has sat idle for more than two years,” said Minions.