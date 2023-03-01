Vancouver Island icon Pamela Anderson holding book signing in Victoria

Pamela Anderson will sign copies of her memoir, Love, Pamela at Indigo Mayfair

Pamela Anderson signs autographs at a “Pamela, a Love Story” screening held at the TIFF Bell Light Box in Toronto on Feb. 7. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, George Pimentel

Ladysmith’s Pamela Anderson will soon be making her way to Victoria to sign copies of her memoir, Love, Pamela.

The book signing is taking place at the Indigo in Mayfair Shopping Centre Monday (March 6) at noon.

Love, Pamela and Anderson’s Netflix documentary Pamela: A Love Story, were both released Jan. 31.

The memoir and the film reveal details about Anderson’s life, including her romances and her start as a Playboy model.

“I want to take control of the narrative for the first time,” Anderson said in the trailer for the documentary. “I don’t care what people think, because that’s the only choice I had. If I cared what people think, I wouldn’t be here.”

Those interested in attending the book signing must purchase Love, Pamela at Indigo Mayfair or show staff proof of purchase and then pick up a wristband.

Wristbands will be handed out on the day of the event at 8 a.m. at the store.

Photography is prohibited at the signing table but will be permitted in line.

