Vancouver Island men arrested after reacting to laser pointer with machetes

Arrests made Sept. 25 in relation to Aug. 3 incident near tent city in Nanaimo

Two men were arrested after they allegedly struck vehicles with machetes and a bat the night of Aug. 3 at a parkade at Port Place mall in Nanaimo. NEWS BULLETIN file photo

Two residents of Nanaimo’s tent city were arrested after they wielded machetes and a baseball bat in response to people irritating them with a laser pointer.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, Shane Edwards Steinhauer and William Robert Carrigan were arrested Tuesday, Sept. 25, for assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace after they struck vehicles with machetes and a bat the night of Aug. 3 at a parkade at Port Place mall.

Two carloads of people aged 18-30 were parked across the street from the homeless camp at about 10 p.m. and allegedly shone a laser light into Discontent City.

“The two suspects armed with knives, machetes, and a baseball bat met up with the two vehicles in the parkade,” the press release notes. “When the vehicles attempted to leave, the two suspects made verbal threats and using the weapons in hand, vandalized the vehicles.”

At the time of Carrigan’s arrest, he had a “small axe” tucked into his pants.

Steinhauer appeared in Nanaimo provincial court on Wednesday and Carrigan was scheduled to appear in court today.

RELATED: Supreme Court grants injunction against Nanaimo’s Discontent City



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter