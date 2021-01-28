Flowers poke through the snow in Courtenay as the area got a taste of winter weather this week. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Flowers poke through the snow in Courtenay as the area got a taste of winter weather this week. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Vancouver Island not out of the winter woods quite yet: meteorologist

“It’s winter; we’ve got to get through it together.”

While Vancouver Island overall didn’t quite get the big blast of snow originally predicted this past weekend, we’re not quite out of the (winter) woods yet, warns a meteorologist for Environment Canada.

Lisa Erven said the past few days have seen a shift to more seasonal weather patterns as an arctic front has remained mostly in the Yukon and in the northern parts of the province.

“But that said, we are seeing a shift in the overall weather pattern to cooler weather and lower snow levels,” she added.

Depending upon elevation levels and proximity to the water, parts of Vancouver received anywhere from a dusting to around 15 cm of snow Sunday (Jan. 24), with more arriving on Jan. 27. Erven explained the potential for the system to bring snowfall was there, and certain pockets of the Island did receive significant snowfall, such as Campbell River (15cm) and Highway 19 near Woss (13cm). For skiers and snowboarders, Mount Washington received 18cm throughout the weekend.

Erven said throughout this week, temperatures will stay around seasonal, with some pockets of precipitation that could turn to snow depending on the location. Normals for this time of year are highs of 6 C and lows around 0 C.

“Temperatures are slightly below normal for today with a low-pressure system south of us. There’s over a 60 per cent chance of flurries and rain showers overnight so travellers should be prepared for winter conditions first thing (Thursday) morning. Once we get through the next 24 hours, we should be in for a bit of a break before the next weather system comes in.”

Temperatures are not expected to quite get close enough for snow in Greater Victoria, but they might in some of the east coast communities further north.

She noted beginning Friday afternoon, another system is set to settle into the area, not allowing much of a break, however, the majority of precipitation is predicted to be rain.

Highs north of Malahat this weekend are predicted to be about 6 C with overnight lows on Saturday at 1 C. Erven added as of today, there is a chance due to a cooldown Sunday night, where the area could see some periods of snow.

“It’s winter; we’ve got to get through it together.”

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RELATED: Snow, winter not done with the Comox Valley quite yet

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed a year ago today

Just Posted

There were 164 more overdose calls in Greater Victoria in 2020 than in 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria sees increase in overdose calls in 2020

Official says most deaths are in the suburbs, in garages and bedrooms

Saphira, a four-year-old ferret, went missing in downtown Victoria on Jan. 25 and was reunited with her owner the next day thanks to some kind strangers. (ROAM/Facebook)
Young ferret found wandering on Victoria street returns home thanks to Good Samaritans

Four-month-old Saphira scooped up on Fisgard Street

Grad student Marisa Harrington and her supervisor Lynneth Stuart-Hill say preliminary results from a study into the affects of stress on hospital nurses show an impact on sleep and heart variability. (Courtesy of Marisa Harrington)
University of Victoria study shows stress impact on Greater Victoria nurses

Stress may be impacting sleep, heart health of local hospital nurses

Lisa Love, left, and Dana Livingstone of the Wildlife Advocates Collective want to establish wildlife corridors along Sooke Road. The group wants to start with the new highway reconstruction project between Connie Road and Glinz Lake Road in Sooke. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
How creating wildlife crossings can help deer, bears – and even amphibians

Dana Livingstone knows the dangers wild animals can pose to drivers on… Continue reading

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, updates British Columbians about COVID-19 at a press conference earlier this week. (B.C. Government image)
B.C.’s 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed a year ago today

Here’s a look at some of the key dates in the province’s fight against the novel coronavirus

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,” urges Dr. Henry

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(B.C. government photo)
POLL: Would you like to see restrictions on travel to B.C. from other provinces?

With a host of more virulent strains of COVID-19 appearing across the… Continue reading

Flowers poke through the snow in Courtenay as the area got a taste of winter weather this week. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Vancouver Island not out of the winter woods quite yet: meteorologist

“It’s winter; we’ve got to get through it together.”

Former Vancouver Giants forward Evander Kane is seen here in Game 7 of the second round of the 2009 WHL playoffs against the Spokane Chiefs (Sam Chan under Wikipedia Commons licence)
Gambling debts revealed in details of bankruptcy filing by hockey star Evander Kane

Sharks left winger and former Vancouver Giants player owes close to $30 million total

Othman “Adam” Hamdan, pictured in front of Christina Lake’s Welcome Centre, was acquitted of terrorism related charges in 2017. He has been living in Christina Lake since November 2020. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Man acquitted on terrorism charges awaits deportation trial while living in Kootenays

Othman Ayed Hamdan said he wants to lead a normal life while he works on his upcoming book

B.C. Premier John Horgan wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 prior to being sworn in by The Honourable Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia during a virtual swearing in ceremony in Victoria, Thursday, November 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Premier Horgan calls jumping COVID vaccine queue ‘un-Canadian’

Horgan says most people in B.C. are doing their best to follow current public health guidelines

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart share a laugh while speaking to the media before sitting down for a meeting at City Hall, in Vancouver, on Friday August 30, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Vancouver mayor, Health Canada to formally discuss drug decriminalization

Kennedy Stewart says he’s encouraged by the federal health minister’s commitment to work with the city

Downtown Fernie is pictured after a snowfall.
Fernie area declared community COVID-19 cluster by Interior Health

81 cases have been identified since Jan. 1

Most Read