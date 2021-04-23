Nancy Bright reads out a letter she sent to Chemainus Secondary School to find the young man (Grayson Magee) who helped her after a fall. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Nancy Bright reads out a letter she sent to Chemainus Secondary School to find the young man (Grayson Magee) who helped her after a fall. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Vancouver Island senior rewards student saviour

Cash reward provided for assistance beyond the call of duty in a Chemainus park

A seniors’ misfortune after a fall in a Chemainus park quickly turned to good fortune when a Chemainus Secondary School student with first aid training who just happened to be in the vicinity provided much-needed assistance.

Nancy Bright is most appreciative of the actions of Grade 8 student Grayson Magee and presented him with a $50 cash reward at the school Thursday.

Bright was walking in Askew Creek Park across the street from her residence when she took a tumble. There was no one in sight as she lay flat on her face.

“I was daydreaming instead of watching my feet,” she said. “I just lay there, glasses mashed against my face, unable to move. Eventually, I was able to turn on my side and then sit up when this young fellow came to my aid. He asked if I was alright, if I wanted him to call 911 and offered to help get me up.

“When I managed to get on my knees and hands he knelt and offered his knee for support on which to put one hand so I could push myself up with the other. He said that he was trained in first aid and his quiet assured manner proved that he had learned his skill well.”

Magee said he took a first aid course about a year ago. He and other students were at the park during a physical education class playing a game of ‘Capture the Flag.’

“I’d just gone in to check if there was somebody hiding in the bushes,” he said. “When I saw her face down in the dirt, it was like ‘oh, gosh.’ I run over and I guess instinct just kicked in.”

Bright did not require medical assistance, but suffered bruising on her face, mid-section and leg. Magee stayed with her to ensure she could make it home.

“When I was once again on my feet, he continued to assist me, identifying my abrasions and pouring his water over the scrapes on my hand,” Bright indicated. “When I could walk again and felt ready to move towards home, he walked with me for a good part of the way, quietly pointing out the hazards, until he felt that I could safely continue on my own.

“Throughout, I could best describe his behaviour as gentle professionalism, far more than I would expected of someone his age.”

As a retired secondary school teacher from Ontario, Bright has seen the good in young people far more than the opposite.

“I’d say nice students are the majority and the bad apples make it difficult,” she said.

Bright did not ask for the student’s name at the time so she made an effort to track him down the day after the incident. She wrote a letter to Chemainus Secondary School and learned Magee was the young man who helped.

An informal ceremony was set up outside the school and Bright made the cash presentation to Magee and thanked him publicly again.

And what’s he going to do with the money? “Keep it in my wallet till something comes up,” Magee said.

“May good karma go with him,” enthused Bright.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

RELATED: Good Samaritan climbs B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

RELATED: Parksville senior on scooter, stuck in snow, gets a tow home

hikingrescueSchoolsSeniorsstudents

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Nancy Bright displays bruising around her eye. She had similar bruising on other parts of her body after falling in a park. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Nancy Bright displays bruising around her eye. She had similar bruising on other parts of her body after falling in a park. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Nancy Bright went to Chemainus Secondary School Thursday to present a reward to student Grayson Magee for helping her after a fall. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Nancy Bright went to Chemainus Secondary School Thursday to present a reward to student Grayson Magee for helping her after a fall. (Photo by Don Bodger)

The man of the hour Grayson Magee. (Photo by Don Bodger)

The man of the hour Grayson Magee. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Grayson Magee sprung into action to help Nancy Bright after she fell in a Chemainus park. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Grayson Magee sprung into action to help Nancy Bright after she fell in a Chemainus park. (Photo by Don Bodger)

The incident where Nancy Bright fell and student Grayson Magee came to her aid happened in Askew Creek Park. (Photo by Don Bodger)

The incident where Nancy Bright fell and student Grayson Magee came to her aid happened in Askew Creek Park. (Photo by Don Bodger)

The entrance to Askew Creek Park. Nancy Bright lives right across the street but ran into trouble at the park after taking a nasty tumble. (Photo by Don Bodger)

The entrance to Askew Creek Park. Nancy Bright lives right across the street but ran into trouble at the park after taking a nasty tumble. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved
Next story
Morning outage leaves more than 2,000 without power in Saanich

Just Posted

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Checks on highways, ferries between Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Interior

Nic Hume and his fellow paramedic stopped to rescue the victim of an Oak Bay hit-and-run – a duck – at the end of their shift Thursday morning. (Nic Hume/Facebook)
Paramedics rescue unusual patient after Oak Bay hit-and-run

A female duck was rescued while a male one was deceased on scene

(Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATED: Pedestrian hit in Victoria suffers potentially life-threatening injuries

Area closed to traffic, drivers asked to find another route

Craigdarroch Care Home has put in place enhanced control measures after Island Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak. (Google Earth)
Island Health declares outbreak at second Victoria long-term care home

Most residents vaccinated, which should limit spread, severity of illness

Tina Starkey with her seven-month-old puppy Sugar on the E&N Trail in Esquimalt. Starkey now carries a small personal alarm device, her thumb on the button. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Encounters leave Vic West woman concerned for her safety

The 50-year-old wants self defence training, says she’s not alone

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden smile as they say farewell following a virtual joint statement in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau pledges to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, short of U.S. goal

Trudeau announced target during a virtual climate summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden

Nancy Bright presents an envelope to Grayson Magee containing $50 in appreciation for helping her after a fall in Askew Creek in Chemainus. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Vancouver Island senior rewards student saviour

Cash reward provided for assistance beyond the call of duty in a Chemainus park

As of Friday (April 23), B.C. residents will not be able to book accommodations or a camping site outside of their local health region. (Pixabay)
Camping close to home still permitted under B.C. travel ban: Henry

People will not be able to book a camping site outside of their local health region – though Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health are being treated as one

Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)
Six ferry routes will deny non-essential trips to support B.C.’s new travel restrictions

Travel discouraged even on routes that fall within regional zones

Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine she has provided to customers April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
AstraZeneca vaccine can be given to adults 30 and older, NACI recommends

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization provided the update in a briefing Friday

Kelowna’s lakefront visitor centre is one of 130 around the province. (Destination B.C.)
‘Stay local’: B.C. tourism groups back COVID-19 travel ban

Fast-spreading variants make non-essential travel too risky

As the snow in Manning Park melts, searchers are able to get a little farther each day. Photo submitted
Family resumes search for son missing in B.C.’s Manning park since October

‘This is our child, and we don’t give up on our children,’ said mother of Jordan, Josie Naterer

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Have rising prices caused you to give up hope of buying a home?

Do you have a spare 50 grand or so kicking around (have… Continue reading

Most Read