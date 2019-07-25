Vancouver Island’s first BC Cannabis Store to open next week

Government-operated store to open in Campbell River

Vancouver Island’s first BC Cannabis Store is set to open in Campbell River on July 31. The first location opened in Kamloops last fall. Black Press file photo Vancouver Island’s first BC Cannabis Store is set to open in Campbell River on July 31. The first location opened in Kamloops last fall. Black Press File Photo

Vancouver Island will soon have its first BC Cannabis Store.

The Campbell River location at Discovery Harbour Shopping Centre is set to open its doors to the public at 10 a.m. on July 31.

“We are looking forward to opening a BC Cannabis Store in Campbell River, as we continue our efforts to rollout our network of retail stores and service the province,” said Kevin Satterfield, director of retail operations, cannabis operations. “BC Cannabis Stores is committed to being a good neighbour and integrating into the Campbell River community.”

The store’s regular hours will see it open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

RELATED: VIDEO: This is what buying legal pot in B.C. looks like

It will offer a range of products approved by Health Canada including dried cannabis flower, oils, capsules and pre-rolls.

Around 16 jobs are being created at the store including a store manager, two assistant store managers and “knowledgeable” cannabis consultants, according to a BC Liquor Distribution Branch press release.

The location in Campbell River is opening the same day as the BC Cannabis Store in Cranbrook. There are already two locations open and operating in Kamloops.

While some private cannabis stores already operate on the island in Port Hardy and Victoria, Campbell River will be the first Vancouver Island city to have a BC Cannabis Store.

More locations are slated to open around the Island, including in Courtenay, Parksville and Port Alberni.

RELATED: Campbell River could be home to the second government cannabis store, first on the Island

Previous story
B.C. wants feedback on plans to ban, reduce and recycle plastics
Next story
No minorities, one woman sought latest Supreme Court seat: panel chair

Just Posted

Two kittens stolen from Greater Victoria veterinary clinic

The nine week old kittens were awaiting adoption at the Pacific Cat Clinic

Vancouver Island woman hopes for one more dance with late fiancé

Woman seeks 2011 footage of ‘Careless Whisper’ performance in underground Saanich parking lot

PHOTOS: Sidney Street Market a smash all summer long

Thousands flock to Beacon Avenue for weekly evening market

CRD to consider proposed ban on Styrofoam cups

Saanich Coun. Ned Taylor said region cannot give up on reducing waste, despite recent court ruling

Japan Fest returns to Broadmead Village Shopping Centre in Saanich

The second annual event has several cultural performances lined up

B.C. fugitives believed to still be in northern Manitoba, 3 days after last sighting

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you use a food delivery app?

With modern life becoming more hectic with each passing day and so… Continue reading

Vancouver Island’s first BC Cannabis Store to open next week

Government-operated store to open in Campbell River

B.C. murder suspect not a neo-Nazi, is more fascinated by Russia, dad says

Despite his son’s fascination with the collectibles, Schmegelsky said he didn’t believe his son identified as a neo-Nazi

Slow start to B.C. wildfire season saves province money

B.C. Wildfire Services says there are 36 fires burning

Grand Forks fire chief no longer employed after bullying allegation

The City would not say if the fire chief was fired or resigned from his position

Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run, with police focussing their attention on Manitoba

Ex-lifeguard Eddie Spaghetti pleads guilty to child pornography

Lawyers have requested pre-sentencing report with a psychological component

Most Read