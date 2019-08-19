Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Police have arrested a man in connection to the carjacking of a woman’s SUV and a four-vehicle collision in Vancouver Sunday.

In a Monday morning news release, Vancouver police said they were called to Alma Street and West 4 Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a man who allegedly got into a pregnant woman’s Honda Pilot.

The man allegedly forced the woman out of the SUV, which was parked and idling, and then drove away.

Vancouver police said that 45 minutes later they were called to Granville Street and West 70 Avenue and found the same Honda Pilot crashed into three other vehicles.

Police said they arrested the driver, who had tried to run, a short distance away.

They are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man in connection to the carjacking and collision.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.