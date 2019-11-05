(Black Press Media files)

Vancouver teacher reprimanded after threatening to sue student

The complaint targeted an assessment method Luciani was using

A Vancouver teacher has been reprimanded after threatening to sue a student who made a complaint about him.

In documents posted by B.C.’s Teacher Regulation Branch Tuesday, Dante Giorgio Bertuzzi Luciani had been teaching at the Vancouver College, an independent high school.

In January 2019, a student in a Grade 11/12 class complained to the commissioner for teacher regulation about his assessment methods.

A few months later, after Luciani was told about the complaint, he had an “adult to adult” conversation with the student. He told the student they had “gone too far,” and that he would take legal action if the student’s complaint negatively affected his career.

Luciani called the student’s mom and reiterated his threat to sue. He told her that her child had wasted everyone’s time and needed “to get everyone out of this pickle now.”

On July 23, the branch found that he failed to act in the best interests of the student and put his personal considerations ahead of the teen.

ALSO READ: Abbotsford teacher suspended for inappropriately touching students despite warning

ALSO READ: B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

