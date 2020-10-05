Very Good Butchers team up with Pamela Anderson Foundation to support plant-based eating

Pamela Anderson has teamed up with The Very Good Food Company for the month of October (Liz Rosa photo)

Vancouver Island’s plant-based protein producer, The Very Good Food Company, has teamed up with the Pamela Anderson Foundation to raise awareness for plant-based diets and animal rights.

“We’re really excited to be able to do our part to support The Pamela Anderson Foundation in its efforts to spread awareness for animal rights, and to encourage plant-based diets,” CEO Mitchell Scott said.

The Very Good Food Company is the producer behind The Very Good Butchers line of plant-based meats. The company has grown from their early days at the Denman Island Farmer’s Market, to opening a ‘plant-based butchery’ in Victoria.

Pamela Anderson said that The Very Good Food Company was a perfect business to collaborate with her foundation, as they share similar values, and it is a Canadian business.

“It is a thrill to have my Foundation associated with a butcher: a 21st-century butcher who uses technology to create plant foods that help animals, human health, and our planet,” she said.

“I call it romantic activism. Combining businesses that are sexy and compassionate.”

All October long, customers that use the discount code “Pamela” will receive 10 per cent off their order of Very Good Butchers products, and 25 per cent of the proceeds from sales made using the discount code will be donated to the Pamela Anderson Foundation.

The company will also be releasing a number of specially marked packages of plant-based meats into retail stores, and 10 per cent of the proceeds from the sales of those products will also be donated to the Pamela Anderson Foundation.

“I’ll be sure to give [the donations] to trees for tomorrow – blanketing the islands with trees – I just planted 100 trees on my property today. I feel like the world needs more trees than buildings. I try to be as carbon neutral as possible. Tree planting is a great start,” Anderson said.