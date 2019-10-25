Veterans launch poppy campaign with official pinning at Legion in Langford

Rick Stiebel

News Staff

Approaching the century mark, Fred Seeley and Walter Carter are poignant, perfect choices to launch this year’s poppy campaign at the Prince Edward branch of the Royal Canadian Legion in Langford.

Retired Major Carter, DFC, CD with the Royal Canadian Air Force, turns 97 on Oct. 31. Seeley, 95, served with the Royal Canadian Navy. Both men served in the Second World War and received the first poppies at a ceremony at the Legion Friday.

More than $91,000 was raised last year, noted Ervin Kobialko, treasurer of the poppy campaign for Prince Edward branch 91. The money goes toward helping veterans, spouses and families purchase mobility equipment, scooters, wheelchairs and services, explained Kobialko, who served 25 years in the Royal Canadian Air Force. “We use all of the money to help where it’s needed. We hope to reach $100,000 this year.”

Volunteers will be collecting donations at about 14 different locations throughout the West Shore until Nov. 10. Donations can also be made at the poppy trays at more than 300 businesses.

Sgt. at Arms J.R. Bourdage, a veteran of 38 years with the Royal Canadian Navy, raises the poppy flag on Oct. 25 to launch this year’s campaign at the Prince Edward branch of the Royal Canadian Legion in Langford. (Rick Stiebel/news Staff)