VicPD arrested a man with a replica handgun and a Canada-wide warrant in downtown Victoria on Tuesday afternoon. (File contributed/ VicPD)

VicPD arrest reportedly armed man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

The man was found near Centennial Square on Tuesday afternoon

The Victoria Police Department arrested a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant on Tuesday afternoon.

The man was spotted on his way into downtown Victoria shortly after 2 p.m., causing police to flood the area.

ALSO READ: Two VicPD officers injured during mental health arrest

Officers found the man just outside of Centennial Square, where he attempted to flee. Officers captured and arrested him, but not before he dropped a handgun.

After the man was taken into custody it was discovered that the gun was a replica.

No one was injured during the incident.

