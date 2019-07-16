VicPD arrest reportedly armed man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

The Victoria Police Department arrested a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant on Tuesday afternoon.
The man was spotted on his way into downtown Victoria shortly after 2 p.m., causing police to flood the area.
Officers found the man just outside of Centennial Square, where he attempted to flee. Officers captured and arrested him, but not before he dropped a handgun.
After the man was taken into custody it was discovered that the gun was a replica.
No one was injured during the incident.
