VicPD ask for public’s help in international missing persons search

Dennis Crook was last seen in October 1985, investigators seeking his sister believed to reside in England

VicPD are seeking the public’s help in solving the 32-year-old cold case of Dennis Crook who went missing from Victoria in 1985.

Investigators are now looking for Lillian Crook, Dennis’ sister, who is believed to reside in Holgate, York. Dennis was born in England and graduated from the University of Nottingham.

He was reported missing by friends Oct. 22, 1985 and had last been seen Oct. 16 of that year.

Now 66, Dennis is described as a Caucasian man standing 5’9” with a medium to large build. At the time he was reported missing he was 34 years old and had brown eyes and black hair. There are no known photographs of him.

VicPD is reaching out to the North Yorkshire police as well as residents of Holgate in order to locate Lillian, and ultimately, Dennis.

Investigators are also looking to speak with any of Dennis’ friends who may still be in Victoria, including those who initially reported his disappearance, or those who knew him.

If you know Lillian Crook please email Chantal.Ziegler@vicpd.ca.

If you live in Canada and have information about Dennis Crook, please call 250-995-7654 or to report what you know anonymously please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

