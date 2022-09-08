VicPD asking public to be on lookout for stolen mobility scooter

The cherry-red scooter was taken from the 600-block of Superior St.

VicPD is seeking help from the public to locate this electric mobility scooter, which was stolen from the 600-block of Superior St. (Courtesy VicPD)

Police in Victoria are asking for help from the public after a mobility scooter was reported stolen from the 600-block of Superior St. on Aug. 30.

VicPD said the scooter’s owner called police after discovering the scooter was missing from their workplace, with the bicycle lock used to secure the scooter cut and left behind.

Police said the scooter is a cherry-red Shoprider brand, four-wheeled electric mobility scooter with Christmas lights on its canopy and a canvas bag at the rear.

The rightful owner has mobility concerns, and uses it to go to work, shop for groceries and get to medical appointments.

Anyone who may know where this mobility scooter is, or have information about its theft, is asked to contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1. To report what you know anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: VicPD seeks wanted man

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of VictoriatheftVicPD