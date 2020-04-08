VicPD asks for help finding owner of recovered camera

Camera contained images of a family celebrating a wedding

VicPD asks that anyone with information on who is in a photograph found on a recovered camera call their non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. (Courtesy of VicPD)

The Victoria Police Department has released a wedding picture in the hopes of reuniting a recovered camera with its owner.

On Jan. 23 VicPD was called to a report of a break-and-enter in the 700-block of Johnson Street. During their investigation officers found a black Canon Powershot SX0IS but were not able to find the camera’s owner.

Police say the camera contained several images of a family celebrating a wedding. They released one of the photos in the hopes that a member of the public may identify someone in the photograph and help them find the owner.

“Officers believe that this camera has sentimental value to the owner and they are working to return the camera,” VicPD said.

If you recognize anyone in the photograph, call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island newlyweds have all their wedding photos stolen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Victoria Police DepartmentWeddings

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, fear it’s a mistake
Next story
Easter Bunny added to B.C.’s list of essential workers

Just Posted

VicPD asks for help finding owner of recovered camera

Camera contained images of a family celebrating a wedding

More than 600 items donated to the homeless occupants of Topaz Park

Newly established Neighbourhood Response Team helps coordinate collection

Investigators seek witnesses in death of Langford woman Angela Dalman

Police seek out dash cam footage, home security videos and neighbourhood witnesses

Greater Victoria sheriffs, local business deliver food to those struggling with mental health

More than $900 worth of groceries were delivered to members of the Connections Place Society

Toilet paper, hand sanitizer drop from top 100 most searched items: Used.ca

Firewood, Nintendo Switch take top spots

Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, fear it’s a mistake

The CRA and federal officials are working to clarify the confusion around payments

Easter Bunny added to B.C.’s list of essential workers

Premier John Horgan authorizes bunny to spread “eggs-ellent cheer” throughout province

COVID-19 self-isolation plan or quarantine, returning B.C. residents told

Premier John Horgan says forms must be filled out by travellers

More than 400 animals have been adopted amid pandemic: B.C. SPCA

People are taking this time of social distancing to find a loyal companion through the animal welfare group

VIDEO: More than 85 people displaced by Campbell River apartment fire

Traffic is being diverted around Dogwood Street and 9th Avenue

Thieves steal $5,000 worth of cigarettes and candy from semi trailer in Nanaimo

Culprits hit truckload in shipping company storage yard on Old Victoria Road on Monday

COVID-19: B.C. man charged after allegedly coughing on Mounties during arrest

The 24-year-old man is facing a number of charges

B.C. secures motel, hotel rooms for COVID-19 shelter space

Community centres, rooms reserved for pandemic self-isolation

Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee

Sanders plans to talk to his supporters later Wednesday

Most Read