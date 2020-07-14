VicPD is investigating a bike chop-shop located in Beacon Hill Park. (VicPD)

Victoria police investigating chop-shop found in Beacon Hill Park

Police asking public to register bikes with them in case lost or stolen

VicPD says it’s investigating a suspected bike ‘chop-shop,’ discovered in Beacon Hill Park on Tuesday (July 14).

Tips from the public pointed police to a secluded area in the park just after 9 a.m., where officers located a large number of bicycles in varying states, bicycle parts and other property including power tools, industrial torches and propane tanks.

VicPD recommends recording your bike’s serial number and reporting it to police if it’s stolen. Police often locate bikes that are abandoned or likely stolen but are challenged to return them if the bikes have never been reported lost or stolen.

To register your bike for free with VicPD visit vicpd.ca/services/bike-registry/.

 

Most Read