VicPD had a normal night on Halloween (Black Press File Photo)

VicPD sees a drop in calls compared to Halloween last year

Victoria residents on best behaviour Halloween night

Victoria Police say it was a relatively quiet night on Halloween.

Compared to last year, when VicPD received 175 calls between midnight to midnight on Oct. 31, this year in the same time period they received 125 calls.

ALSO READ: Man, 20, stabbed with a screwdriver in Saanich on Halloween night

“At this time there doesn’t appear to have been a jump in either the number or depth of officer involvement in calls for Halloween this year,” said Bowen Osoko, VicPD spokesperson. “Last year we investigated two suspicious fires in Victoria. There have been no suspicious fires reported this year. There were no injuries in the fires last year and both remain under investigation.”

Osoko said that last weekend VicPD had extra staffing in anticipation of Halloween, with a normal level anticipated this weekend.

