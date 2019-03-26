Victora Police had a busy Saturday responding to four separate calls involving firearms in under five hours. They are not recommending charges in any of the incidents, but warn the public not to carry replica guns, as officers will treat them like real weapons. (Courtesy of VicPD)

VicPD warn public on fake firearms after responding to four gun calls in just five hours

Officers treat each firearm as a real weapon until they can determine it isn’t, say police

The Victoria Police Department has issued a public warning after dealing with four separate calls involving firearms in under five hours.

On Saturday shortly after 2 p.m., police were dispatched to the 900-block of Pandora Avenue after a report of a woman seen with a firearm. She was quickly located and arrested and found to be in possession of an “airsoft pistol.”

At 6:20 p.m. the same day, VicPD located a suspect at Tyee Road and Bay Street who had allegedly been seen pointing a firearm at a business in the area. They were unable to locate the suspect, and then before 6:30 p.m., were called to the 200-block of Simcoe Street after an individual called to report observing two men with a handgun.

The caller apparently had knowledge of firearms and believed the men to be in possession of a real gun. One bystander at the scene said the men had pointed the gun at them. Officers located two youth carrying a toy gun not far from the call. They cautioned the youth about “the seriousness of their actions.”

The final gun incident of the day occurred at 6:40 p.m., when officers were called to the 1200-block of Wharf Street to assist Victoria Fire, who had located a gun while responding to a medical call.

The gun was found to be a replica and was seized by officers. One youth was transported to hospital.

Officers are warning the public not to carry or produce replica guns in public.

“While nobody was injured in these calls, officers have split seconds to make decisions,” said Cst. Matt Rutherford, in a statement. “Each firearm is treated as real until it can be determined to be a replica. Officers are not recommending any charges in any of these calls.”

Saturday’s firearms calls follow two incidents earlier in March where two men arrested were found to be carring replica handguns.

