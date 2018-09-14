Victoria Airport firefighter hosts Burger Beer fundraiser for Cops for Cancer

With fall approaching, the annual Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock is about to kick off. The tour starts from Sept. 22 – Oct. 5, and one Victoria Airport firefighter is representing the Saanich Peninsula for the cause.

Jay Krieger is a lifetime member of the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department and now a full time firefighter at the Victoria International Airport. Ahead of his ride, the Sidney Volunteer Firefighters Association is hosting a burger/beer night at Dickens Pub on Sept. 15 from 5-9 p.m. There will be a silent auction, 50/50 tickets, a meat draw, and door prizes. There will be music bingo and a DJ afterwards.

Krieger said he has always been a cyclist and triathlete. Krieger said a fellow firefighter, Chris Day of CFB Esquimalt, did the Tour de Rock last year which motivated Krieger to sign up.

“I’d seen it growing up on the Island, the Tour de Rock, for many many years,” said Krieger. “I wanted to do a little charity work, help out our community, help out these kids that could definitely deserve some good things to happen to them.”

Krieger said by the end of the ride, he’d like to raise $25,000 overall. He has set a goal of $10,000 for himself, but he has recruited a team to help him with the rest, including fellow firefighters, the Victoria Airport Authority, Viking Air, the North Saanich and Sidney firefighters and more.

Krieger’s “junior rider” is Alex, a family friend who was healthy until April 2016, when Krieger said he went from the soccer field to being airlifted to the intensive care unit of BC Children’s Hospital. He was diagnosed with AML (Acute Myeloid Leukemia) and was moved to the Oncology ward where he was treated for several months. Alex has just started Grade 1, and has been in remission for six months.

“We’ve stopped saying the word ‘surviving the disease,’ and we’re trying to get these kids to thrive.”

Krieger is thankful to the VAA for being so supportive, both with fundraising and giving him time off to train and attend public events as part of the Tour.

Tickets are $25 and available through Krieger, or can be purchased in-person at the Sidney Fire Hall. There are vegetarian options available.

Krieger is the only rider from the Saanich Peninsula area, and he wanted to thank his community for all their support.

“I really do appreciate it. It shows there are a lot of caring people out there who do want to help.

To buy the $25 tickets, visit the Sidney Fire Hall or call them at 250-656-2121. To donate, visit convio.cancer.ca/site/TR/CopsforCancer_BC/COPS_BC_?pg=team&fr_id=23927&team_id=377738