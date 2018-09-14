The 2018 Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock team. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Victoria Airport firefighter hosts Burger Beer fundraiser for Cops for Cancer

With fall approaching, the annual Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock is about to kick off. The tour starts from Sept. 22 – Oct. 5, and one Victoria Airport firefighter is representing the Saanich Peninsula for the cause.

Jay Krieger is a lifetime member of the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department and now a full time firefighter at the Victoria International Airport. Ahead of his ride, the Sidney Volunteer Firefighters Association is hosting a burger/beer night at Dickens Pub on Sept. 15 from 5-9 p.m. There will be a silent auction, 50/50 tickets, a meat draw, and door prizes. There will be music bingo and a DJ afterwards.

Krieger said he has always been a cyclist and triathlete. Krieger said a fellow firefighter, Chris Day of CFB Esquimalt, did the Tour de Rock last year which motivated Krieger to sign up.

“I’d seen it growing up on the Island, the Tour de Rock, for many many years,” said Krieger. “I wanted to do a little charity work, help out our community, help out these kids that could definitely deserve some good things to happen to them.”

Krieger said by the end of the ride, he’d like to raise $25,000 overall. He has set a goal of $10,000 for himself, but he has recruited a team to help him with the rest, including fellow firefighters, the Victoria Airport Authority, Viking Air, the North Saanich and Sidney firefighters and more.

Krieger’s “junior rider” is Alex, a family friend who was healthy until April 2016, when Krieger said he went from the soccer field to being airlifted to the intensive care unit of BC Children’s Hospital. He was diagnosed with AML (Acute Myeloid Leukemia) and was moved to the Oncology ward where he was treated for several months. Alex has just started Grade 1, and has been in remission for six months.

“We’ve stopped saying the word ‘surviving the disease,’ and we’re trying to get these kids to thrive.”

Krieger is thankful to the VAA for being so supportive, both with fundraising and giving him time off to train and attend public events as part of the Tour.

Tickets are $25 and available through Krieger, or can be purchased in-person at the Sidney Fire Hall. There are vegetarian options available.

Krieger is the only rider from the Saanich Peninsula area, and he wanted to thank his community for all their support.

“I really do appreciate it. It shows there are a lot of caring people out there who do want to help.

To buy the $25 tickets, visit the Sidney Fire Hall or call them at 250-656-2121. To donate, visit convio.cancer.ca/site/TR/CopsforCancer_BC/COPS_BC_?pg=team&fr_id=23927&team_id=377738

Previous story
UPDATED: Sick orca J50 declared dead by 1 group while scientists remain hopeful

Just Posted

Saanich’s homeless camp ends, as residents plan rally Friday

A group of homeless individuals are planning their next move Friday morning… Continue reading

Regina Park campers move to nearby park, plan next move

Camp Namegans in Saanich dispersed, packing continues on Friday

Terry Fox run carries on legacy of commitment to cancer research

Victoria’s Mile-0 hosts run and Great Canadian Hair Do

Victoria Airport firefighter hosts Burger Beer fundraiser for Cops for Cancer

With fall approaching, the annual Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock is… Continue reading

B.C. parents leery of HPV cervical cancer vaccine

Provincial registration uptake among lowest in Canada

Fashion Fridays: Fall fashion basics

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Hurricane Center: Florence makes landfall in N. Carolina

Florence made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at 7:15 a.m. at Wrightsville Beach, a few miles east of Wilmington, as the centre of its eye moved onshore, the National Hurricane Center said.

UPDATED: Sick orca J50 declared dead by 1 group while scientists remain hopeful

Only 74 southern resident killer whales remain

First-degree murder suspect Ibrahim Ali to appear in Vancouver court

A brief court appearance is expected today in provincial court in Vancouver for the man accused of the first-degree murder of a 13-year-old girl.

Measles warning issued for Vancouver music festival, restaurant, other locations

A list of the specific locations and times in Vancouver, which range between Saturday and Tuesday, is available on the health authority’s website.

Suspect in Toronto van attack that left 10 people dead to appear in court

Alek Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in the April 23 incident.

Manafort expected to plead guilty before new trial

A federal judge in Washington has denied Paul Manafort’s request to move his second trial from the District of Columbia.

Maverick MP Maxime Bernier launches new party as The People’s Party of Canada

The maverick MP quit his party last month after spending much of the year butting heads with Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

Saanich mayoral candidate says dispute between rival takes away from policy issues

Rob Wickson says dispute between Mayor Richard Atwell and Coun. Fred Haynes distracts.

Most Read