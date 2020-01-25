Students from the James Bay Community School meet with seniors as part of the City of Victoria’s intergenerational project. (Photo provided by City of Victoria)

Victoria artist in residence seeks seniors to share stories of life with students

The meeting is part of an intergenerational project focusing on face-to-face conversations

The City of Victoria’s artist in residence, Kathryn Calder, is looking for seniors to participate in an intergenerational project.

Seniors are invited to join Grade 1 and 2 students from the James Bay Community School to sing songs and answer questions about their lives, delving into what has changed and what’s stayed the same.

READ ALSO: Victoria’s new artist in residence Kathryn Calder brings music to the city

Calder says the project is about creating space for conversation, emphasizing the importance of face-to-face communication despite the number of devices we have access to.

The idea for the project came after Calder lost both of her parents in her late 20s and missed the conversations that connected her to her family history.

READ ALSO: B.C. seniors’ poverty rate highest in Canada: report

The intergenerational project will take place on March 11 from 1 to 2 p.m. in James Bay.

For more details or to register for the project, call 250-361-0308.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada slips in global corruption ranking in aftermath of SNC-Lavalin scandal
Next story
Leadership race or no, Tories will hold Liberal government to account: Scheer

Just Posted

Victoria PD will continue to patrol James Bay for wolf seen Saturday

But police also say they will return to regular duties

Local Monarchist says Saanich Peninsula would be a ‘great place’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Bruce Hallsor also expects the couple’s professional opportunities to lie outside Greater Victoria

Court rejects mistrial for accused Victoria drug dealer who fired his lawyer

Horst Schirmer filed a mistrial application on basis of receiving incompetent representation

Saanich seeks young residents to serve on 2020 advisory committees

Youth members must be between 16 and 24 years old

VicPD confirms wolf sighting in James Bay

Police ask that children and pets be taken inside

Officials reaching out to those in contact with Canada’s first coronavirus patient

The illness has sickened at least 1,975 people and killed 56 in China

No travel ban, temperature checks for Wuhan travellers as coronavirus spreads to Canada

One Toronto man is recovering after being infected

Risk of coronavirus low in B.C. as first case emerges in Toronto: officials

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in B.C.

‘Presumptive case’ of coronavirus in Canada confirmed by Ontario doctors

Man in his 50s felt ill on his return to Canada from Wuhan, China

VIDEO: Drone footage shows extent of damage in Highway 4 rockslide

Tofino, Ucluelet still cut off from rest of the island, as crews work to repair roadway

People knowingly take fentanyl so make policy changes to reduce harm: B.C. study

Dr. Jane Buxton, an epidemiologist at the centre, says drug users need more resources,

‘My heart is going to bleed’: Bodies brought back to Canada following Iran plane crash

Remains of Sahar Haghjoo, 37, and her eight-year-old daughter, Elsa Jadidi, were identified last weekend

BCLC opens novelty bet on Harry and Meghan moving to the west coast

Meanwhile, real estate agency points to four possible homes for the family

Canada slips in global corruption ranking in aftermath of SNC-Lavalin scandal

The country obtained a score of 77, which places it at the top in the Americas

Most Read