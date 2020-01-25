Victoria artist in residence seeks seniors to share stories of life with students

The meeting is part of an intergenerational project focusing on face-to-face conversations

Students from the James Bay Community School meet with seniors as part of the City of Victoria’s intergenerational project. (Photo provided by City of Victoria)

The City of Victoria’s artist in residence, Kathryn Calder, is looking for seniors to participate in an intergenerational project.

Seniors are invited to join Grade 1 and 2 students from the James Bay Community School to sing songs and answer questions about their lives, delving into what has changed and what’s stayed the same.

Calder says the project is about creating space for conversation, emphasizing the importance of face-to-face communication despite the number of devices we have access to.

The idea for the project came after Calder lost both of her parents in her late 20s and missed the conversations that connected her to her family history.

The intergenerational project will take place on March 11 from 1 to 2 p.m. in James Bay.

For more details or to register for the project, call 250-361-0308.



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca