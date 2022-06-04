Munro’s Books is hosting its first in-store book launch since the pandemic June 11 with Ordinary Monsters by local author J. M. Miro, also known as Steven Price. (Courtesy of Munro’s Books)

Munro’s Books is hosting its first in-store book launch since the pandemic June 11 with Ordinary Monsters by local author J. M. Miro, also known as Steven Price. (Courtesy of Munro’s Books)

Victoria book store hosting book launch June 11

The launch of Ordinary Monsters marks the first in-store event since the pandemic started

Munro’s Books is getting ready to host its first in-store book launch in two years.

The downtown Victoria store will launch Ordinary Monsters by local author J. M. Miro, also known as Steven Price, at 7 p.m. on June 11.

Steven’s previous book, By Gaslight, was on the store’s bestseller list for several years.

The new novel, the first in a trilogy, is described as combining an eerie Victorian setting with a spellbinding tale of magic and intrigue.

“Fans of Leigh Bardugo, Deborah Harkness, and Samantha Shannon will devour the story of Charlie and Marlowe, two children with mysterious powers who find themselves hunted by a figure of darkness: a man made of smoke,” wrote the store.

The event will feature refreshments, a short reading, giveaways and more.

READ MORE: Former soldier turned author launches new book

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BooksVictoria

Previous story
UPDATE: Missing Port Alberni man found by search and rescue volunteers

Just Posted

The annual recital by students from Stages Performing Arts School in Saanich on June 18 is one of two dance-related events happening this month at the Farquhar Auditorium at the University of Victoria. (Video capture/stagesdance.com)
June a month for dance at the University of Victoria

Greater Victoria has the highest proportion of trans and non-binary folks in Canada, home to about one million people who self-identify as LGBTQ2+. Shown is the crowd from the 2018 Victoria Pride parade. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Pride Society)
LGBTQ2+ community of 1 million in Canada continue to face serious obstacles

Munro’s Books is hosting its first in-store book launch since the pandemic June 11 with Ordinary Monsters by local author J. M. Miro, also known as Steven Price. (Courtesy of Munro’s Books)
Victoria book store hosting book launch June 11

These images show the mid-day cloud conditions hovering over the University of Victoria (facing north) in May, 2022. (Courtesy of Ed Wiebe)
Greater Victoria’s May was one of the coldest, wettest in 20 years