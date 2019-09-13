Russell Books will be moving across the street after nearly 30 years at its current location. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Victoria bookstore looking to earn a place in the record books

Russell Books needs the public’s help in collecting enough books for a record-breaking tower

A downtown Victoria business is hoping to celebrate the opening of its new location in a way that will go down in the books.

Russell Books is shifting from its 734 Fort St. location to across the street at a larger 747 Fort St. location, and the owners want to set a world record in the process.

ALSO READ: Downtown Victoria’s Russell Books moving next door

If moving half-a-million books wasn’t impressive enough, the owners want to set a Guinness world record by constructing the world’s largest tower of Guinness World Record books

Currently, there’s a world record for the largest stack of books in general (144,000 to be exact), the fastest time for a team to stack 20 Guinness World Record Books (16.02 seconds) and the tallest stack of Guinness World Record books built by a team in one minute (1.97 m).

ALSO READ: Victoria book store begins challenge of moving 500,000 book

The shop is asking for members of the public to help make the record happen by bringing in a copy of an official Guinness World Record book in exchange for a $5 gift card. Books can be dropped off at the 734 Fort St. location

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Police deny accusations in lawsuit filed in wake of Surrey cop-shooting suspect
Next story
We are not ‘cold-blooded killers’: Penticton conservation officer

Just Posted

Greater Victoria mayors behind bars

Slammer full for annual Tour de Rock ‘Jail and Bail’ fundraiser

Victoria bookstore looking to earn a place in the record books

Russell Books needs the public’s help in collecting enough books for a record-breaking tower

West Shore RCMP investigating bus crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Langford

Maintenance work planned for Highway 1 near Leigh Road, starting at 7 p.m.

Enrolment exceeds projections at Tillicum Elementary

No new portables needed, class sizes stay within limits

UVic ranks financial scandals as the worst in Canadian politics

The University of Victoria finds Canadians are most bothered by financial scandals.

Fashion Fridays: 10 effortlessly stylish items for fall

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you agree with recent survey results and support a permanent shift to Daylight Saving Time?

There are many things British Columbians are vocal about in the political… Continue reading

We are not ‘cold-blooded killers’: Penticton conservation officer

When it’s a matter of public safety, the animals pay the ultimate price

Duncan’s Kyle Fredrickson defends title at rowing worlds

Mill Bay’s Jesse Brockway makes world championships debut

Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

Black Press Media presents a four-part series looking into how B.C. will affect the national outcome

B.C. neighbourhood aims to change ‘bad rap’ with ‘good news’ website

United Way funds website project with goal of fostering ‘local love’

Rainbow crosswalk in Alberta defaced for fourth time with homophobic message

The crosswalk was repainted Thursday morning to remove traces of the spray-painted words

7-Eleven to let Slurpee lovers name their own price for charity

‘Every donation makes a difference,’ 7-Eleven vice president says

Most Read