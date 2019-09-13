Victoria bookstore looking to earn a place in the record books

Russell Books needs the public’s help in collecting enough books for a record-breaking tower

A downtown Victoria business is hoping to celebrate the opening of its new location in a way that will go down in the books.

Russell Books is shifting from its 734 Fort St. location to across the street at a larger 747 Fort St. location, and the owners want to set a world record in the process.

If moving half-a-million books wasn’t impressive enough, the owners want to set a Guinness world record by constructing the world’s largest tower of Guinness World Record books

Currently, there’s a world record for the largest stack of books in general (144,000 to be exact), the fastest time for a team to stack 20 Guinness World Record Books (16.02 seconds) and the tallest stack of Guinness World Record books built by a team in one minute (1.97 m).

The shop is asking for members of the public to help make the record happen by bringing in a copy of an official Guinness World Record book in exchange for a $5 gift card. Books can be dropped off at the 734 Fort St. location

