Victoria-bound plane slides off icy Edmonton runway

A WestJet plane bound for Victoria slid off the runway in Edmonton Friday night as it was taxiing for takeoff.

Flight 173 West Jet has gone off the runway in Edmonton on way to Victoria. All okay. Not sure when and if it will be able to take off pic.twitter.com/5QrIIykmpN — dann casey (@DannWork) January 19, 2019

WestJet announced the mishap to flight 173 – that is blamed on icy conditions – on Twitter Friday evening.

There were no injuries reported for either crew or passengers, who had to disembark the plane via the bridge stairs before boarding a bus back to the terminal.

According to WestJet, 55 of the passengers were rebooked onto a flight later that night, while 22 flew out Saturday morning.

While taxiing to depart @flyEIA for @Fly_YYJ WestJet flight 173 departed the taxiway in icy conditions. None of our guests or crew are injured. All guests and crew will be deplaned via bridge stairs and taken to the terminal via bus. — WestJet (@WestJet) January 19, 2019

