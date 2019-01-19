WestJet announced the mishap to flight 173 on Twitter Friday evening. (Twittter/@DannWork)

Victoria-bound plane slides off icy Edmonton runway

Crew, passengers had to disembark via bridge stairs

A WestJet plane bound for Victoria slid off the runway in Edmonton Friday night as it was taxiing for takeoff.

WestJet announced the mishap to flight 173 – that is blamed on icy conditions – on Twitter Friday evening.

ALSO READ: Unruly passenger forces Victoria-bound flight to divert to Calgary

There were no injuries reported for either crew or passengers, who had to disembark the plane via the bridge stairs before boarding a bus back to the terminal.

According to WestJet, 55 of the passengers were rebooked onto a flight later that night, while 22 flew out Saturday morning.

