Six local businesses have banded together to take back Black Friday, launching the Blue is the New Black campaign that will see 100 per cent of proceeds from sales on Nov. 29 donated to the Surfrider Foundation. (File photo)

Victoria businesses band together to make Black Friday more sustainable

Blue is the New Black campaign will see all profits made on Nov. 29 donated to Surfrider Foundation

Six Victoria businesses are banding together to take back Black Friday and help consumers make more sustainable choices.

Blue is the New Black, a new campaign taking place on Nov. 29, will see 100 per cent of profits from participating local businesses that day donated to the Surfrider Foundation.

Goldilocks, SALT, L/L Supply, Zero Waste Emporium, West Coast Refill and Surf Soak are on board and plan to hold sales from 10 to 40 per cent off all day, in stores and online.

READ ALSO: Victoria International Marina makes big waves toward ocean sustainability

“The brands behind Blue Friday each stand for something more than profit,” said Jeff Duke, founder of L/L Supply, in a statement. “… None of us wanted to participate in Black Friday but by getting together we thought we could shift the focus and make an incredible impact.”

Profits will go towards the ‘Rise Above Plastics’ campaign spearheaded by the Vancouver Island Surfrider Chapter, which organizes monthly beach clean ups, along with promoting environmental stewardship in the community to ensure safe and healthy access to coastal habitats for years to come.

READ ALSO: Mayfair mall apologizes for Black Friday parking madness

It’s been reported that each year, of the billions of pounds of plastics produced over 90 per cent isn’t recycled and according to the U.S. Postal Service, during the holiday season 15 billion pieces of mail and 900 million packages are shipped over the holiday season in North America alone.

For more information on the Blue is the New Black campaign visit blue-friday.ca.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
