The plastic bag bylaw was deemed invalid by the BC Court of Appeal. (File Photo)

Victoria businesses remain plastic-bag free, despite court ruling

Business association says no one has inquired into re-establishing the use of plastic bags

Local businesses don’t seem phased by the court dismissal of the City’s plastic bag ban bylaw, according to the Downtown Victoria Business Association (DVBA).

On July 11 the BC Court of Appeals submitted its decision in favour of the Canadian Plastic Bag Association (CPBA), ruling the City’s bylaw invalid due to a technicality. While the City had drafted the bylaw as one to regulate businesses, the CPBA argued it was actually proposed for environmental purposes. In this case, the city would have needed provincial approval first, which it did not attain before implementing the bylaw on July 1, 2018.

READ MORE: City to look at options after BC Court of Appeal sides with plastic bag industry

Regardless of the ruling, things seem unchanged.

“We’ve received no calls from businesses asking if they can start using plastic bags again,” said Jeff Bray, executive director of the DVBA. “The implementation of the bylaw went really well… I don’t think we have a lot of pent up angst against the bylaw.”

Additionally, many businesses no longer have plastic bags to offer – after the bylaw was put in place, businesses had six months to finish using what they had in stock.

“It’s not as simple as just getting plastic bags, you have to order them and print them off first,” Bray said.

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps was disappointed with the decision, but also believed residents would continue opting for reusable bags instead.

ALSO READ: Victoria first B.C. municipality to adopt plastic bag ban

“We don’t need rules to have good behaviour,” she said after the decision was announced. “My hope is that the community will continue the path that we’ve worked and walked together since the bylaw came into effect.”

Presently, the City is looking at its legal options to determine next steps.

In the meantime, the CPBA is pleased with the decision but is also moving forward with legal consultation.

“The Canadian Plastic Bag Association (CPBA) is pleased that earlier today the Court of Appeal for British Columbia found the City of Victoria’s ban on single use plastic bags to be invalid and quashed by the bylaw,” the CPBA said in an emailed statement after the decision came forward. “The CPBA is studying the judgment, along with their legal counsel, and will comment further in due course.”

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
BC Ferries’ top boss helps clean Willows Beach

Just Posted

BC Ferries’ top boss helps clean Willows Beach

Old shoe, men’s underpants and too many cigarette butts on Willows

Two VicPD officers injured during mental health arrest

The officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning

Traffic lights out on Highway 1 at McKenzie

Major delays are expected for the morning on the Trans-Canada Highway

UPDATED: Saanich Police arrest driver after serious hit and run

Motorists advised to avoid area of McKenzie Avenue and Shelbourne Street

Saanich man escapes being run down by own truck

The man was working on his truck in the 800 block of Darwin Avenue, when it started to roll on him

‘Bad choices make good stories’: Margaret Trudeau brings her show to Just for Laughs

Trudeau says over the decades she has been suicidal, manic, depressed

Canadian is detained in China on drug allegations: Chinese government

Detention of a Canadian in China comes as part a diplomatic dispute triggered by arrest of Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou

Rare white ravens spotted again in mid-Island

Nature photographer Mike Yip said mysterious birds back in Coombs area

CO’s call off efforts to trap bear who attacked North Island man

Woss man recuperating after incident on remote logging road

Too much time on social media can hurt teens’ mental health: study

Researchers conducted a four-year survey of more than 3,800 adolescents between Grades 7 and 11

Advocates want charges in horse deaths during Calgary Stampede chuckwagon races

Chuckwagon races are a nightly spectacle during the Stampede, a 10-day annual celebration of western life

ICBC insurance renewals get more complicated this year

Crash history, driver risk prompt more reporting requirements

Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Trudeau avoided using Trump’s name when he was asked about the president’s Twitter comments

B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Kim and Clark Moran of Abbotsford spent almost a year waiting to finalize adoption of Ayo, 3

Most Read