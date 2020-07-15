Product seized from a Victoria cannabis compassion club for a second time

The Cannabis Buyers Club has been operating on Johnson Street since 2001

Members of the Victoria Police Department and the Community Safety Unit were at the Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club for a second time on July 15. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Product has been seized from a Victoria cannabis compassion club for the second time since November.

At approximately 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, members of the Victoria Police Department arrived at the Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club, escorting the Community Safety Unit. Employees were given the option to leave when police arrived.

“We’re currently just waiting outside to see how much product they take. We will be open again tomorrow,” said Dylan Nickerson, community liaison. “It’s absolutely ludicrous for them to be coming and doing this.”

Located at 826 Johnson St., the Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club has been operating at its current location since 2001 and has been open since 1996.

In order to purchase medicinal cannabis at the establishment, proof of condition from a medical practitioner is required.

More to come.

ALSO READ: Police raid 23-year-old cannabis compassion club in Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

cannabis



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.