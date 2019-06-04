A previous digital rendering of what the final phase of the Railyards development would look like was presented to the city in 2018. Since then, plans have dropped form nine floors to seven floors. (City of Victoria)

Victoria city council to hear pitch for last phase of Vic West development

The final stage of the Railyards development on Tyee Road will be presented at council

The final phase of the Railyards development is heading to Victoria City Council for last considerations.

If this version is approved, the Horizon Phase III development at 701 Tyee Rd. will then go to a public hearing for consideration.

READ MORE: Last phase of Railyards development unveiled

In July 2018 the developers, LeFevre & Company, proposed am 86-unit, nine-story building.

Amended plans now propose a seven-storey, 94-unit building, most of which are studio or one-bedroom units.

The plan also includes a neighbouring park, known as Bridges Park and a “tot lot” between Central Spur Road and the Galloping Goose trail.

ALSO READ: Vic West to host childcare expansion pilot project

The $270-million Railyards development has been underway since 2004 and consists of 15 different townhouse condominium complexes along the Selkirk Waterway.

The development permit application will be brought forward to a committee of the whole meeting on Thursday, June 6.

