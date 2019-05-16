With five votes in favour and three opposed City staffers will go through the process of understanding the amount of work it would take to implement the motion of phasing out horse-drawn carriages by 2023 and report back to City Council on Sept. 7 at the next quarterly meeting. (Black Press file photo)

Victoria city staff tasked to determine work involved to phase out horse-drawn carriages

The motion set to be debated in September during strategic planning

Victoria’s horse drawn carriages are one step closer to being phased out as the motion put forward last week by Coun. Ben Isitt was voted to the next step in the process.

With five votes in favour and three opposed, city staffers will go through the process of understanding the amount of work it would take to implement the motion and report back to Victoria council on Sept. 7.

The plan would mean amending the 2019-2022 Strategic Plan to “develop regulations to phase out commercial horse-drawn carriage operations on city streets by 2023, providing adequate notice to operators, employees and members of the public.”

RELATED: Thousands sign petitions following proposal to phase out horse-drawn carriages in Victoria

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps said she would not support putting the motion forward for further discussion citing the work that went into drafting the strategic plan and the large amount of community engagement it would involve to put this motion forward. According to Helps no new information has been made available since the strategic plan was implemented, adding the main focus was affordable housing and climate change.

“We’re in a climate emergency, not a horse emergency.”

Coun. Charalyne Thorton-Joe agreed with Helps’ decision to not support Isitt’s motion, citing her meetings with the B.C. SPCA every six months, she said their main concern is for dairy cows, sled dogs and housing for people with pets.

RELATED: Victoria city councillor proposes to phase out horse-drawn carriages

Thorton added that if the strategic plan were to be amended there are other issues she’d like to see brought before council before dealing with horse-drawn carriages.

Coun. Geoff Young said he did not support the motion as well despite the downsides that have been brought to council’s attention but said he believes more people are injured or killed by car crashes than the number of accidents involving a run away horse.

Isitt said the changing environmental conditions are reason enough to consider changing the regulations. Adding that he agrees with the mayor that there are bigger priorities for public engagement and he sees this as a housekeeping matter that is long overdue.

Coun. Laurel Collins said she was torn over the decision as her top priorities are also affordable housing and climate change. Coun. Jeremey Loveday supported the move to push the motion to the quarterly update.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

Just Posted

Victoria city staff tasked to determine work involved to phase out horse-drawn carriages

The motion set to be debated in September during strategic planning

Victoria’s regional district asks public to help spy sunken ships

More than 30 boats recovered since start of federal program

School board to consider reopening Bank, Sundance schools

Boundary review challenges continue for SD61

West Shore RCMP arrest man, seize drugs, cash and weapons in Langford

Fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine among drugs seized

Victoria Pride Society questions police presence in upcoming Victoria Pride Parade

A questionnaire and several consultations are set up over the next two months

Trudeau says U.S. state abortion bans are ‘backsliding on women’s rights’

Alabama’s legislature passed a law banning virtually all abortions in the state

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should horse-drawn carriages be phased out in the City of Victoria?

Horse-drawn carriage companies are again getting a rough ride in the City… Continue reading

B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

‘I want to learn’: Bullying forces Chilliwack teen to stay home for a month

Stacey Koehler says ongoing teasing and physical bullying has kept her from attending high school

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by his own SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

Canada first country to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

B.C. legislature clerk in spending scandal retires after wrongdoing found

Clerk Craig James and sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz were suspended last November

Drugs, alcohol and lack of seatbelts top reasons for fatal car crashes: B.C. coroner

Nearly one-third of fatal car crash victims were not wearing seatbelts

Most Read