Victoria, Comox, Campbell River to build 900 homes in 3 years

The agreement will provide $33.5 million to eliminate pre-existing barriers to building homes

The City of Victoria, the City of Campbell River and the Town of Comox have partnered with the federal fovernment to provide 900 homes within three years.

The agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund will provide $33.5 million to eliminate pre-existing barriers to building homes.

The City of Victoria will receive $18 million, the City of Campbell River will receive $10 million and the Town of Comox will receive $5 million.

The funding will help incentivize more housing by allowing greater density, eliminating rezoning and public hearings for affordable rental housing in Victoria, Campbell River and Comox.

Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto said that more collaboration and creativity is needed to boost housing in the municipality.

“This federal support empowers the City of Victoria to continue transforming our local housing policies and zoning processes to inspire and accelerate the development of diverse, innovative, affordable housing.”

The Housing Accelerator Fund has helped cut red tape and has fast-tracked the building of 100,000 permitted homes across Canada, leading to an additional 600,000 homes over the next decade.

Comox Mayor Nicole Minions said the grant will help shape a more inclusive future for the town.

“It is going to take all levels of government steering in the same direction and working together with expediency and solution-based actions to see an increase in supply and affordability. The Housing Accelerator Fund grant to Comox does just that.”

The funding will help to fast-track 282 new housing units in Campbell River, said Campbell River Mayor Kermit Dahl.

“A mix of housing types will be developed to meet the diverse needs of our community and support housing affordability, aging in place and increased rental stock. Campbell River is a beautiful, growing coastal city that offers a desirable lifestyle, and we’re committed to helping residents and prospective residents make their homes here.”

The announcement aims to provide a further 16,000 homes to Victoria, Campbell River and Comox over the next decade, according to Sean Fraser, Housing Minister Sean Fraser.

