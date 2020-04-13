The Victoria Fire Department responded to a shed that had caught on fire on Monday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria fire crews respond to shed on fire in James Bay backyard

Crews estimate the damage to be about $50,000

The Victoria Fire Department responded to shed that caught fire on Monday, April 13, morning.

Around 7:15 a.m. crews were called to a home in the 400-block of Parry Street for a backyard shed on fire. The blaze spread to a studio suite on Michigan Street due to the radiating heat.

READ ALSO: Google data shows ups and downs people moving about in B.C.

No one was injured in the fire and the cause is still unknown.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 threatens the food security of millions of Canadians

According to the Victoria Fire Department, the fire caused about $50,000 of damage. The Victoria Fire Department estimates they saved at least $1 million in potential losses.


