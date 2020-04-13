Victoria fire crews respond to shed on fire in James Bay backyard

Crews estimate the damage to be about $50,000

The Victoria Fire Department responded to shed that caught fire on Monday, April 13, morning.

There’s some sort of fire or lots of smoke with fire trucks present on the street behind Menzies towards the park. #victoriabc #jamesbay pic.twitter.com/EQt1dj6Yga — Gayle Mavor (@Mavorini) April 13, 2020

Around 7:15 a.m. crews were called to a home in the 400-block of Parry Street for a backyard shed on fire. The blaze spread to a studio suite on Michigan Street due to the radiating heat.

No one was injured in the fire and the cause is still unknown.

According to the Victoria Fire Department, the fire caused about $50,000 of damage. The Victoria Fire Department estimates they saved at least $1 million in potential losses.



