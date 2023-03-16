Victoria Francophone Society receiving $1M in federal funding to buy property for first time

The non-profit plans to make the space a cultural Francophone hub

The Victoria Francophone Society is looking to buy the building at 1218 Langley Street. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)

The Victoria Francophone Society will be getting $1 million from the federal government to purchase property for the first time.

The non-profit is calling the space Maison de la Francophonie and plans to purchase the entire building at 1218 Langley Street and make it a cultural hub for French-speaking people.

The second floor of the building is where the society currently resides.

The government made the funding announcement March 9.

The society has raised approximately $1.7 million, and the total budget is between $2.3 million and $2.7 million.

“This initiative will ensure a sustainable deployment of the French language and Francophone culture,” the non-profit said in a news release.

The society is waiting to hear back about provincial funding requests.

Those interested can donate to the initiative at CanadaHelps.org.

“The Victoria Francophone Society invites all those who share its vision of a dynamic and vibrant Francophone community to join in making the Maison de la Francophonie a reality,” the society said in a news release.

