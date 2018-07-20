Victoria General Hospital (Google Maps image)

Victoria General Hospital reopens operating rooms ahead of schedule after flood damage

Four delivery and four operating rooms were affected by a broken water valve

Victoria General Hospital has re-opened two labour and delivery operating rooms that were closed due to water damage.

A total of four delivery rooms and four operating rooms were affected by a flood caused by a broken valve in a water pipe in the labour and delivery area during the early hours of July 10.

Mark Blandford, director of clinical operation at Victoria General, said the hospital had to divert 12 adult patient surgeries to Royal Jubilee Hospital, but all pediatric and C-section surgeries were performed at VGH. He said there are usually between 45 and 55 surgeries performed at VGH per day.

“Medical teams work continuously to manage available ORs throughout Greater Victoria and existing resources,” Blandford said. “We are so proud of our staff and medical teams who rallied during this very difficult time.”

Island Health’s facilities and maintenance team, alongside contractors have worked through the past weekend and around the clock to have the two labour and delivery operating rooms fully functioning a day sooner than expected.

The two adult operating rooms located below labour and delivery will be closed until the end of August for reparations, but Blandford said the hospital hasn’t lost capacity, as those rooms were closed for the summer due to staff vacations and fewer booked surgeries.

Blandford added they also have an infection control team and hospital-specific construction team that mitigate risks of dust or asbestos particles in the air affecting surgical patients, noting that no C-sections have been compromised since reparations began.

Construction was contained and any equipment was kept out of the way.

The building is 35 years old and the hospital has an aggressive maintenance program, which includes checking the pipe valves often, but Blandford said that although the valves are industrial standard, it is possible that it could happen again.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

lindsey.horsting@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Death-penalty decision delayed for alleged cold-case killer
Next story
Group pushing to preserve Saanich Hydro land as park

Just Posted

Death-penalty decision delayed for alleged cold-case killer

William Talbott is charged here in the 1987 slaying of a young Victoria-area couple

Group pushing to preserve Saanich Hydro land as park

Neighbours petitioning to buy surplus land on Kings Road

View Royal Park sign taken down after glitch redirects to pornographic website

Resident looking to learn more about workout equipment discovered the problem code

Victoria General Hospital reopens operating rooms ahead of schedule after flood damage

Four delivery and four operating rooms were affected by a broken water valve

Emergency crews responding to incident in Goldstream Provincial Park

Delays in both directions on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langford

BC Games: Dance, spoken-word highlights at Opening Ceremony in Cowichan

Hundreds of athletes and thousands of volunteers, coaches, parents and officials

B.C. city wants pot punted from farmland

Concerned about conversion from growing food to making marijuana

World’s translators push back on forcing Trump interpreter to testify

Democrats had asked translator to testify about Trump’s lengthy conversation with Putin in Helsinki

No decision on B.C. school stabbing suspect’s mental fitness for trial

The BC Review Board could not determine whether Gabriel Klein, 21, is fit to stand trial

Saanich balances need for sewer with rural protection

A Saanich councillor says the public does not need to be concerned… Continue reading

FRESH IDEA: Victoria tech firm beneficiary of streamlined government system

Software developer FreshWorks awarded $1.5-million contract using new bid program

Canadian government threatens to retaliate if Trump imposes auto tariffs

U.S president had suggested that auto imports pose a national security risk to the U.S.

Wildfire evacuation order forces bride to search for new wedding venue

Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards is under an order due to the Mount Eneas wildfire south of Peachland

Recent online kitten abuse video raises serious social media questions

UBC and UFV profs weigh in on the subject of online sharing, shaming, and our digital landscape

Most Read