Flickr

Victoria General Hospital, Royal Jubilee now wired for free public Wi-Fi

Patient started petition in April pledging need to stay connected with friends, family while in hospital

Patients and visitors to both Victoria General and Royal Jubilee hospitals will now be able to access free public Wi-Fi.

The service was made available Sept. 6 with financial support from local hospital auxiliaries after Lake Cowichan resident Sarah Gibson started a petition in April asking Island Health to provide free access to wireless internet for patients.

Gibson lives with cystic fibrosis and found it a significant financial burden to use her data plan to stay connected with family and friends while in hospital, a place she finds herself often.

“While staying connected through Wi-Fi may not be a medical service, I know from experience, that having those connections outside the hospital can really help in healing and recovery,” Gibson said.

RELATED: B.C. woman petitioning for free Wi-Fi in Canadian hospitals

Using the wireless network “IslandHealthGuest” patients and visitors can connect to the internet via Wi-Fi for basic internet browsing, but high-definition video streaming is not supported.

Three other Island hospitals are now wired for public access to Wi-Fi including Cowichan District Hospital, West Coast General Hospital in Port Alberni and Lady Minto Hospital on Salt Spring Island.

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital’s public Wi-Fi launched in June and the North Island Hospital campuses in Campbell River and Comox included Wi-Fi when they opened in 2017.

“We have heard from patients that the financial burden of using their data plans to communicate with family and friends can add to an already stressful situation,” said Val Cerini Smith, VGH auxiliary president. “This service will help them feel less isolated while they are receiving care.”

editor@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting
Next story
Malahat truck fire not necessarily caused by cigarette

Just Posted

Victoria General Hospital, Royal Jubilee now wired for free public Wi-Fi

Patient started petition in April pledging need to stay connected with friends, family while in hospital

Victoria-area sevens players boycott Rugby Canada sessions, upset at new reorganization

Rugby Canada’s plan to have one centralized pool of men’s players rather than having separate 15s and sevens training squads is off to a rocky start.

Rare sighting of lone Brown Pelican in Oak Bay waters

Bird is uncharacteristically alone and far from home

‘Lack of leadership’ prompts former Saanich council hopeful to run for mayor of Victoria

Mike Geoghegan supports high density housing, financial breaks for small business

UPDATE: Six protestors arrested after boarding a Marine Harvest ship in Victoria

One woman taped herself to the mast in opposition of fish farms in B.C.

Netflix hopes to spark buzz at TIFF with big stars, major awards hype

Eight Netflix films will screen at TIFF in the coming days, marking the largest number of movies the company has ever brought to the festival.

B.C. yet to comply with international standards at correctional centres: report

Nelson Mandela Rules set of standards for inspecting B.C.’s 10 prisons, psychiatric centres

Malahat truck fire not necessarily caused by cigarette

Social media speculation blaming driver could be inaccurate

Some B.C. First Nations ban limited-entry moose hunt

Citing struggling moose populations and the unprecedented 2017 wildfires, First Nations are extending a moratorium on 2018 moose hunt

4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting

Police say they responded to an active shooter situation at the Fifth Third Bank building in downtown Cincinnati.

Ford recalls 340K F-150 trucks in Canada due to seatbelt fire risk

The seatbelt could ignite during a crash

Vancouver’s short-term rental listings drop by half after new rules introduced

There are 3,742 active Vancouver listings on sites like Airbnb, compared with about 6,600 in April, when the regulations were introduced, the city said Wednesday.

Proportional representation means more B.C. parties, coalitions

Fraser Institute study examines voting patterns in 30 countries

Canadian backpack makers eye expansion abroad, morph into lifestyle brands

As parents prepare to shell out hundreds of dollars on school supplies ahead of the first day of school, Canadian backpack makers readily await one of the busiest sales seasons for the industry.

Most Read