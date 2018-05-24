A young boy looks on as Batman repels down the CIBC building on View Street for the Make a Wish Foundation’s Rope for Hope event. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Victoria heroes rappel 15 storeys for the Make-A-Wish Foundation

Over $60,000 raised at city’s first Rope for Hope event

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s … well, actually it’s over 40 heroes rappelling down the CIBC building on View Street for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

For the first time, the national Rope for Hope event took place in Victoria May 23 and 24, which let volunteers and prolific community members rappel down 15 storeys to raise money for sick kids.

There were superheroes in full costume and others wearing neon shirts.

“It was amazing,” said Melissa Gillespie, adding that she wasn’t scared at all. “I went to Stelly’s, so I grew up rock climbing.”

Her friend, Hayley Van Nerum, was a little more hesitant.

“I’ve been bungee jumping before, but it was nothing like this,” she said. “It was scary and I was shaking; the hardest part was going over the edge.”

Hayley Van Nerum (left) and Melissa Gillespie repelled down the CIBC building on View Street to raise money for The Make-A-Wish Foundation’s “Rope for Hope” event. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Van Nerum said she could get over the edge because Gillespie was beside her. As she was standing on the ground, still shaking, she laughed and said she kind of wanted to do it again.

In order to climb down the building, volunteers needed to raise a minimum of $1,500, but no additional experience is required. Make-A-Wish Foundation Vancouver Island director Simone Conner said the goal was to raise $50,000, but by midday Thursday they were already well over $64,000.

“It’s been a huge success; the community in Victoria is very caring and giving and they want to be engaged,” she said, sporting a Batgirl costume. “Make-A-Wish grants almost 25 per cent of all wishes in B.C. and the Yukon to Vancouver Island children, so we are very active here.”

Conner didn’t always work for Make-A-Wish; she started volunteering after her son, then 12, received a wish after he was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form on nerve tissue. He got to meet Washington Capitals’ captain, Alex Ovechkin.

“It was life changing,” Conner said. “It came at a time when he lost hope and strength. He was angry that he was sick and tired. It restored hope, strength and joy.”

After the meeting with Ovechkin, she turned to a Capitals’ coach and promised to help grant as many wishes as she could, not knowing she’d end up getting a job. Her son is still an active hockey fan, and Conner’s position at the Foundation has given her a light, too.

“It’s turned my pain into purpose,” she said.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation has other events coming up on the Island, including a Film Fest in Nanaimo on June 9 and a Fashion for a Wish event at Victoria’s Moxie’s Restaurant on June 14.

To learn more or to make a donation, you can go to makeawishbc.ca/vancouver-island.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Previous story
Two people injured in crash on Malahat

Just Posted

Victoria heroes rappel 15 storeys for the Make-A-Wish Foundation

Over $60,000 raised at city’s first Rope for Hope event

Victoria man claims he was racially profiled at local health food store

Loss prevention officer employed by third party company refused customer entry to store

VIC HIGH: City could lend expertise to district on heritage upgrades, councillor says

National Trust places historic high school on Canada’s Top 10 Endangered Places list

Lagoon artist crafts work for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation fundraiser

Auction for Steller’s Jay artwork ends June 3

Malahat closure snarls traffic

Traffic moving slowly on detour options, surrounding areas

Film Review: On Chesil Beach

Saoirse Ronan continues to shine in adaptation Ian McEwan novel about young newlyweds on their wedding day

B.C. pipeline goes ahead despite scrapped Pacific Northwest LNG

NEB approves amendment for $1.4-billion natural gas North Montney Mainline Project

Update: Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps from 60 to 800 hectares

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 50 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Looming tax changes could bring pay hike for Saanich councillors

Will Saanich council raise remuneration rates? That is one of the looming… Continue reading

Feds limit chinook fishery to help killer whale recovery

Chinook is main food source for only 76 southern residents killer whales left

B.C. mom who died just before daughter’s wedding wanted family to be happy: twin

Ann Wittenberg was pulled into the ocean while on a surf board in Tofino last weekend

Courtenay-Alberni MP calls for lifeguards at popular surf spot near Tofino

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve is defending its decision to cancel the surf guard program.

Harvey Weinstein to surrender in sex misconduct probe: officials

Would be first criminal charge against Weinstein since scores of women came forward

Special Olympic bowlers strike gold

Athletes from Saanich and Esquimalt reach podium at Special Olympics Canada Bowling Championships

Most Read