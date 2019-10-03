The Victoria Humane Society is seeking donations to help with care for Madame Marie, a five-year-old French bulldog brought in with a number of health problems. (Facebook/Victoria Humane Society)

Victoria Humane Society asks for public’s help caring for Frenchie ‘Madame Marie’

French bulldog required emergency c-section for puppies, blood transfusion

The Victoria Humane Society is asking for the public’s help in caring for a little dog with a survivor’s spirit.

Five-year-old French bulldog ‘Madame Marie,’ was emaciated and in severe respiratory distress when she was brought to the vet for an emergency c-section.

Now in the care of the Victoria Humane Society, the little dog required a blood transfusion and needed continuous supplemental oxygen due to fluid in her lungs.

Madame Marie was recently surrendered to the Victoria Humane Society. The Society is seeking donations to help pay for her health care. (Facebook/Victoria Humane Society)

READ ALSO: ‘More animals could have a chance:’ Victoria Humane Society in desperate need of a home

Still, Madame Marie is all about the love.

“She is the sweetest, kindest loveliest dog,” said Penny Stone, founder of the Victoria Humane Society. “She just wants to be touched and held and snuggled. The dogs we get in that haven’t seen a lot of human contact and caring, they seem tot be the ones that are so grateful.”

The Society is now seeking donations to help pay for Madame Marie’s ongoing health needs. The severely emaciated pup has skin, ear and eye infections and requires upper airway surgery and teeth surgery.

French bulldogs rarely appear in shelters, but even once she’s ready for adoption, Madame Marie likely require ongoing care, says Stone. The Frenchie will need a family with financial security, who can pay for her medications and health care.

“She will always have breathing and dental problems,” Stone says.

READ ALSO: Skittles spends Valentine’s Day with his new family

The Humane Society can’t share details on how Madame Marie came to be in their care.

Stone says its important for dog owners to properly research where they get their animals from and find reputable breeders if they choose to go that route.

“If you’re going to go to a breeder make sure you go to a very breeder,” she says. “And there’s tons of rescue dogs that need you.”


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three teens plead guilty in Toronto Catholic school sex assault scandal
Next story
Judicial review not ruled out due to civic vote irregularities in Sooke

Just Posted

Massive holiday light village coming to downtown Victoria

The Downtown Victoria Business Association’s ‘Lights of Wonder’ festival begins Dec. 13

Victoria Humane Society asks for public’s help caring for Frenchie ‘Madame Marie’

French bulldog required emergency c-section for puppies, blood transfusion

PHOTOS: Reynolds Secondary students lose their locks for Cops 4 Cancers

Staff and students chopped off their hair or shaved their heads to raise money

Thursday night lane closures coming to Highway 1

Second night of detours at McKenzie interchange

Groundbreaking ceremony kicks off new Esquimalt Legion, senior’s residence development

The Vista by Avenir Senior Living is set to open in 2021

Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Global Climate Strike will spur governments to action on climate change?

They came from all walks of life and all age groups, flooding… Continue reading

NDP calls out Okanagan Green candidates for views on abortion

“The bad old days of women dying in back-alley abortions must never return,” said Green Party Leader

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

BC Transit starts outfitting buses in Greater Victoriawith doors to improve driver safety

The $6.5 million project will see all buses equipped with the new doors by the end of 2020

B.C. mom struck by car while walking with 2 kids is awarded $574,000

Judge rules driver 75 per cent at fault; says he should have been more cautious

Seth Meyers makes light of B.C. woman who scared cougar by blasting Metallica

Comedian highlights Gallant’s actions as ‘the kind of story we need right now’

Building up joint electric grid next, John Horgan and Jay Inslee say

Cascadia conference moves beyond high-speed rail

Most Read