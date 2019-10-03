Victoria Humane Society asks for public’s help caring for Frenchie ‘Madame Marie’

The Victoria Humane Society is seeking donations to help with care for Madame Marie, a five-year-old French bulldog brought in with a number of health problems. (Facebook/Victoria Humane Society)

The Victoria Humane Society is asking for the public’s help in caring for a little dog with a survivor’s spirit.

Five-year-old French bulldog ‘Madame Marie,’ was emaciated and in severe respiratory distress when she was brought to the vet for an emergency c-section.

Now in the care of the Victoria Humane Society, the little dog required a blood transfusion and needed continuous supplemental oxygen due to fluid in her lungs.

Still, Madame Marie is all about the love.

“She is the sweetest, kindest loveliest dog,” said Penny Stone, founder of the Victoria Humane Society. “She just wants to be touched and held and snuggled. The dogs we get in that haven’t seen a lot of human contact and caring, they seem tot be the ones that are so grateful.”

The Society is now seeking donations to help pay for Madame Marie’s ongoing health needs. The severely emaciated pup has skin, ear and eye infections and requires upper airway surgery and teeth surgery.

French bulldogs rarely appear in shelters, but even once she’s ready for adoption, Madame Marie likely require ongoing care, says Stone. The Frenchie will need a family with financial security, who can pay for her medications and health care.

“She will always have breathing and dental problems,” Stone says.

The Humane Society can’t share details on how Madame Marie came to be in their care.

Stone says its important for dog owners to properly research where they get their animals from and find reputable breeders if they choose to go that route.

“If you’re going to go to a breeder make sure you go to a very breeder,” she says. “And there’s tons of rescue dogs that need you.”