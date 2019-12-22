Victoria International Airport parking lots filling up fast for holiday getaways

Lot 2 now being used, as Lot 1 is completely full

As the days’ inch closer to Christmas, shopping malls aren’t the only places you’ll find it harder to find a parking spot.

Parking Lot 1 at the Victoria International Airport (YYJ) is now full.

Travellers are advised to follow the signs and direction of the parking attendants on duty towards Lot 2 if they plan to drop off their car and head off to the holiday destinations.

A courtesy shuttle bus will be making loops to all the parking areas to offer travellers a ride to the terminal.

Parking costs $16 each day for the first 5 days, then $8 for each additional day.

As travellers come back from their holiday getaways, a courtesy shuttle is available to return those who parked their vehickes in Lot 2, until 1 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2020.

The shuttle will be located across from Arrivals in the Short Term Lot.

Taxi vouchers will be available at the Red Coat Information Desk or at the Robbins Parking Booth.

