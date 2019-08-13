Gang member charged after $25,000 in cash, loaded handgun, and drugs seized during Victoria arrest

Roy Pelgrom had cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl in his possession

Victoria Police seized a loaded handgun, $25,000 and illicit drugs during an arrest. (File contributed/VicPD)

A Victoria man is facing seven charges linked to drug and gun possession. The Victoria Police Department charged Roy Pelgrom with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of a loaded prohibited weapon and careless storage of a firearm.

On July 4, VicPD’s strike force section and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team were sent with patrol officers to the 200-block of Gorge Road East after an extensive investigation lasting several weeks.

During Pelgrom’s arrest, police discovered $25,000 in cash, “significant amounts” of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl and a loaded 9 mm calibre pistol, along with two loaded pistol magazines and additional ammunition.

All items were seized and no one was injured during the arrest.

Pelgrom is allegedly linked to organized crime. He told police he was a member of the Nortenos gang.

