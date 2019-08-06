UPDATE: one man taken to hospital following shooting on Bay Street

The Bay Street area between Forbes and Victor streets is closed off

One man has been taken to hospital in relation to a shooting on Bay Street, between Forbes and Victor Streets.

Tony Patriarche said he was napping when he woke to find his roommate, a man in his late 30s or early 40s, bleeding.

“The first thing I knew is that the resident who was injured came and called my name and told me he’d been shot,” Patriarche said. “He was able to walk, but he was limping.”

He believed his roommate was shot in the buttocks. There was no sign of a shooter in the house, leading Patriarche to believe the shooter fled.

Here on Bay Street where @vicpdcanada, ERT are responding to a shooting incident that occurred around 1 pm. Tony Patriarche is a tenant in the home where the shooting occurred. @VictoriaNews #yyj #victoriabc pic.twitter.com/w25wpyleql — Nina Grossman (@NinaGrossman) August 6, 2019

Patriarche lives in the building with the victim and four other tenants. The victim has lived in the area for nearly a year.

Neighbour Chris Perry reported hearing four shots around 12:45 p.m.

“Right after the shots I heard a car takeoff,” Perry said. “It sounded awfully strange.”

Perry said he went to check the address of the home, and while he didn’t see anything he heard a man inside.

“I heard him screaming and yelling, making lots of foul language and then it went quiet,” he said.

Perry noted that he had seen police at the same building the day before, which was unusual for the area.

Victoria Police are responding to reports of a shooting on Bay Street between Forbes and Victor Streets. (Google Maps)

The Victoria Police Department is on scene along with its K9 units and the Emergency Response Team (ERT) to investigate.

“There is currently no information indicating that area residents are at risk and investigators do not believe that this was a random event,” said VicPD spokesperson Bowen Osoko in an emailed statement.

The area continues to be blocked off with vehicles and tape as the investigation continues.

