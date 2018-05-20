A rendering of what Ship Point could look like according to a recently released master plan from the City of Victoria. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Victoria mayor hopes ninth attempt to redesign Ship Point will go through

Revised master plan for waterfront site includes plazas, festival piers and more

The City of Victoria has grand plans for Ship Point.

The waterfront area below Wharf Street is mostly used as a parking lot – with music and cultural festivals taking over at various times during the summer months. But after much deliberation and an open house presentation, the City has presented a revised master plan that aims to transform the area into a pedestrian-dominant series of plazas and connective causeways.

Ship Point has been the muse of master plans for decades, said Mayor Lisa Helps, but most of the ideas have never come to fruition.

“Since the ’50s, this is the seventh or eighth plan that’s been done for the site,” she said. “But it’s never been resourced, because there’s never been a budget allocated to build it. So hopefully this time we actually see the plan come to life.”

The plan must be formally approved by council, which is scheduled for discussion on June 14. If it gets the green light, City staff will begin work on specific building designs and see what can be done under the 2019 budget.

While no numbers have been determined, Helps said it will be a costly procedure.

“There’s a lot of structural work that needs to happen on the pier itself, that’s going to be quite expensive, so we’ll see,” she said. The mayor is hopeful this project will go through because of the hundreds of hours of work that city staff and community members have put into the design.

A rendering of what Ship Point could look like according to a recently released master plan from the City of Victoria. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

“I think it really reflects, almost magically, who we are as a capital city,” Helps added. “Most importantly because it’s been done with so much community input, it’s what people in Victoria feel like we are and what they want that space to be.”

Highlights of the plan include layered green terraces, a grand staircase, a pavilion building along Wharf Street, food and beverage patios, a festival pier, picnic areas, an elaborate plaza for Harbour Air, large promenades for ships and a connective pathway to the lower causeway at the Inner Harbour.

Deliberation about the area has gone on for several years, with such ideas as public beaches considered, but overall they were not favoured by the public.

A rendering of what Ship Point could look like according to a recently released master plan from the City of Victoria. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

To see the plan in more detail, visit victoria.ca/shippoint.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Previous story
‘ALR golf courses should return to farming,’ says ex-ALC chair Frank Leonard

Just Posted

‘ALR golf courses should return to farming,’ says ex-ALC chair Frank Leonard

Former mayor says Saanich could appeal Cedar Hill Golf Course application

Is Steve Nash Vancouver Island’s best athlete of all-time?

As Captain Canada gets ready to enter basketball’s Hall of Fame it’s time to debate his legacy

Who is Vancouver Island’s greatest athlete ever?

We want to know, you get to choose in a 64-athlete tournament bracket

Saanich taking heat over process surrounding Haro Woods

District delays decision on the future of cycling in popular Saanich park

UPDATE: VicPD defend decision not to warn public after initial attack

String of assaults downtown Wednesday night left several people with serious injuries

VIDEO: Grand Forks shores up defences as floodwaters rise to peak levels

Canadian Forces, volunteers working to protect low-lying areas

UPDATE: Blood found in missing man’s vehicle

Searchers are sticking to a high-priority area before expanding their search for Ben Kilmer

Chilliwack Chiefs moving on to RBC Cup final after thrilling win over Ottawa

Kaden Pickering scored the winning goal in the 3rd period as Chilliwack won their semi-final 3-2.

VIDEO: As floodwaters recede, crews assess the damage to Grand Forks’ downtown

More than four dozen firefighters and building inspectors came out to help

Royal Oak loses Canada Post outlet

Potal outlet in Country Grocer closed after nearly two decades, service handled by other locations

Wellington Dukes pull off epic upset of Wenatchee at RBC Cup

The Dukes are off to the championship game after downing the Wild 2-1 Saturday at Prospera Centre.

LETTER: Dog poop on school grounds has Cordova Bay Grade 3s looking for answers

We are Grade 3 students at Cordova Bay School. We have noticed… Continue reading

Canada to face U.S. for bronze at world hockey championship

Canada was looking to play in the gold medal game for a fourth straight year, but saw 3-2 loss

Searchers for Vancouver Island father turn focus to Cowichan River

Cowichan SAR joined by many other SAR groups, volunteers now determined to find missing man

Most Read