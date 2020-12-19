Victoria performing arts college releases holiday music video

To thank the community for supporting them through a difficult year, the Canadian College of Performing Arts released a holiday music video Dec. 17. (Screenshot)

To thank the community for supporting them through a very difficult year, Victoria’s Canadian College of Performing Arts (CCPA) released a holiday music video on Dec. 17.

The video features four CCPA alumni – Courtney Crawford, Sam Graham, Emil Mogensen and Jana Morrison – singing “The World for Christmas Words” and “Coventry Carol”. It’s shot along Victoria’s oceanfront and at St. Ann’s Academy.

Despite having to adapt their teaching style, the college is presenting six productions for the 2020/21 season. The performances will be streamed live and, for a small audience, viewed in a socially distanced theatre.

The series “illuminates the pandemic experience by reflecting themes of isolation, passion, frustration, free will and adaptation,” according to a sponsored piece in the Globe and Mail.

The third in the series – If/Then– is expected in February and follows the story of a woman in New York whose “life is split into two parallel paths when her carefully laid plans brush up against fate.”

It promises to delve into the intersection of choice and chance.

