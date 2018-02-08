Don Denton/News staff

Victoria Police bust man with counterfeit credit cards, cash

Investigators tipped off after other stolen items showed up for sale online

Victoria police in the crime reduction unit are recommending six charges against a Victoria man after stolen property, credit cards and counterfeit money was seized from a Saanich residence.

On Jan. 20, VicPD received reports of stolen tools showing up on a local buy and sell website. Because of the complex nature of the investigation, the crime reduction unit took over and discovered numerous stolen items were located by the same seller. A search warrant was eventually conducted Jan. 24 with assistance from Saanich police.

Numerous stolen items including tools, paint sprayers, stolen ID, stolen credit cards and over $2,500 worth of counterfeit American currency were found.

Six charges are being recommended, including trafficking in property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking, possession of identity documents and possession of credit card and of counterfeit money.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Previous story
UPDATED: Alberta’s wine ban won’t impact Vancouver Island producers

Just Posted

Island Health offers naloxone training in Victoria

New board members, media invited to participate

Victoria Police bust man with counterfeit credit cards, cash

Investigators tipped off after other stolen items showed up for sale online

Public input wanted on regional handyDART facility in View Royal

BC Transit has applied for rezoning of 2401 Burnside Rd.

National award for local leader at Victoria Golf Club

T-Jay Creamer wins CGSA/Toro Assistant Superintendent of the Year Award

UPDATE: Students at Royal Oak middle school return to class after gas leak evacuation

Class interrupted for suspected gas leak at 2 p.m. Thursday

Nearly 30,000 in B.C. will get a cancer diagnosis this year – Rain Walk helps fund support

Annual InspireHealth Rain Walk raises awareness and funds for free supportive cancer care services

B.C. racetrack accident leaves two injured men lying on the track for 20 minutes

Driver seriously injured at Cloverdale’s Fraser Downs racetrack

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. already seeking new markets for wine in Asia, U.S.: Horgan

‘We are going to be seeking new markets to replace any lost market we may have in Alberta’

B.C. Supreme Court chief justice calls on feds to appoint more judges

Christopher Hinkson points to 10 vacancies in the court, while Ottawa puts figure at nine

B.C. MP’s bill on wood infrastructure branches into committee

Cannings’ bill to push wood infrastructure got oak-ay from Commons, headed fir committee study

Cougar kitten gets new lease on life at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Cub survived for a month on his own on the outskirts of Williams Lake

Peninsula Co-op donates $100K towards Nigel redevelopment

Broadmead Care’s Nigel House first building in master plan

Hwy. 1 to be closed overnight between Golden and Alberta border

High avalanche danger forces closures along Trans-Canada Highway

Most Read