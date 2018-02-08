Victoria Police bust man with counterfeit credit cards, cash

Investigators tipped off after other stolen items showed up for sale online

Victoria police in the crime reduction unit are recommending six charges against a Victoria man after stolen property, credit cards and counterfeit money was seized from a Saanich residence.

On Jan. 20, VicPD received reports of stolen tools showing up on a local buy and sell website. Because of the complex nature of the investigation, the crime reduction unit took over and discovered numerous stolen items were located by the same seller. A search warrant was eventually conducted Jan. 24 with assistance from Saanich police.

Stolen Property, Credit Cards and Counterfeit Currency Seized by Crime Reduction Unit Officers | https://t.co/xytZrLs4Wn #yyj — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) February 8, 2018

Numerous stolen items including tools, paint sprayers, stolen ID, stolen credit cards and over $2,500 worth of counterfeit American currency were found.

Six charges are being recommended, including trafficking in property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking, possession of identity documents and possession of credit card and of counterfeit money.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com