Victoria police continue search for man missing for over five months

Tyler Desorcy was last seen in the 800-block of Courtney Street on Dec. 20, 2020.

Tyler Desorcy was last seen wearing a long black jacket, green hooded sweater with a chest design, black sweat pants and dark running shoes on Dec. 20, 2020. (Victoria Police Department)

VicPD investigators are again asking for assistance in locating missing person Tyler Desorcy, who was last seen on Dec. 30 2020.

Desorcy is a 32-years-old Indigenous man, described as five-foot-nine-inches with dark brown hair and eyes. He has a heavy build and noticeable limb. He was last seen wearing a long black jacket, green hooded sweater with a chest design, black sweat pants and dark running shoes in the 800-block of Courtney Street, Victoria.

VicPD has classified Desorcy as a high-risk missing person, having been the subject of missing person reports on Jan 6, 11 and 28.

VicPD asks that people call 911 if they see Tyler Desorcy. Those with information as to his whereabouts may call the VicPD Report Desk at (250) 995-7654, ext. 1. To report anonymously call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RELATED STORY: Victoria police still searching for Tyler Desorcy, missing for one month

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Indigenousmissing person