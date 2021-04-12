Victoria police continue search for wanted man following failed arrest attempt

Travis Moore, 28, is a federal offender wanted Canada wide for breaching his statutory release

Victoria police continue to search for wanted man Travis Moore after he evaded an arrest attempt by slipping through the bushes in Beacon Hill Park April 11. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police continue to search for wanted man Travis Moore, after police say he evaded an arrest attempt Sunday by slipping through the bushes at Beacon Hill Park.

At 4 p.m., officers were called to the park after someone reported seeing Moore, but when they arrived the person fled from officers into the bushes and they were unable to locate him.

Moore is a federal offender serving a five-year sentence for several convictions including break and enter, robbery, assault and assault causing bodily harm. The warrant is the result of him failing to abide by the conditions of his statutory release.

Police first issued a public alert for Moore on March 31, saying he had last been spotted in downtown Victoria on March 21.

He is described as a 28-year-old Caucasian man, standing 5’7” and weighing 150 pounds. He has short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

